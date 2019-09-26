Charlotte Roval 101: Rules package, track details, TV info

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course with the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The race marks the final race in the Round of 16 for the drivers vying for a title. By Sunday evening, the Round of 12 playoff field will be set.

Martin Truex Jr. has swept the playoffs thus far, with a victory at the opener in Las Vegas and last weekend’s short-track race at Richmond Raceway. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick have also secured their spot in the Round of 12 on points.

Here is the rest of the need-to-know information for Sunday’s action at “America’s Home of Racing.”

RELATED: Turn-by-turn analysis of the course

TRACK DETAILS

Last season marked the inaugural race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, where Ryan Blaney was victorious as Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson crashed on the final lap. Kurt Busch holds the qualifying record currently with a fast lap of 106.868 mph. The road course it 2.28-miles with 17 turns. The banking in corners varies from two to 24 degrees and the banking on straights ranges from zero to five degrees. The race will be 109 laps with the stages ending on Lap 25 and Lap 50.

RULES PACKAGE

This weekend’s race will feature the 2019 rules package with no aero ducts and a tapered-spacer engine generating a targeted 750 horsepower.

Each team will be provided with three sets of Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials for practice, one set for qualifying and eight sets for the 248.52 mile race (seven sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice).

Goodyear will bring a traditional road course tire to the Roval, although there is a big difference in the air pressure recommendations compared to what is run at other road courses like Watkins Glen and Sonoma. Those two courses are run in a clockwise direction for the most part with a majority of right-hand turns. The Roval is run counter-clockwise, which makes it a majority left-hand course.

“While the course has gone through several changes since it was first laid out in late 2017, the fact remains that we treat the Roval as a road course from a tire perspective,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear‘s director of racing. “The Roval is definitely unique in the NASCAR world, and requires us to be aware of many factors. Similar to other road courses, we have to bring a tire and recommend air pressures that reflect the hard braking and acceleration on and off the corners. The main difference is the use of the oval as part of the course, where loads on the right-front will be higher than any other corner of the car.”

STATS

Martin Truex Jr. has the most playoff wins since 2016 with eight. Kyle Busch is behind him with five, Kevin Harvick has four, Joey Logano has four and Jimmie Johnson has three.

Three different manufacturers have won the last three road course races. Ryan Blaney won the 2018 Charlotte Robal in a Ford, Martin Truex Jr. won at Sonoma in a Toyota and Chase Elliott won at Watkins Glen in a Chevrolet.

Hendrick Motorsports owns the most team wins on a road course with 17. Joe Gibbs Racing has 12, Wood Brothers has eight and Richard Petty Motorsports and Team Penske each have six.

Chase Elliott is the best playoff driver on road courses with nine starts, five top 10s and and average finish of 11.56. Clint Bowyer is right behind him with 29 starts, 16 top 10s and an average finish of 11.97.

LIVE COVERAGE

This weekend‘s race will air live Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and streamed on the NBC Sports App. Radio coverage can be found on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Also, follow along on NASCAR.com for live Lap-by-Lap coverage, the live leaderboard, Drive (featuring in-car cameras) and RaceView (subscription: in-car audio, stats, more). Be sure to set your lineup in Fantasy Live and make your picks in the Props Challenge.

2018 RACE WINNER

Ryan Blaney is the only active winner at the Charlotte Roval as last year marked the first ever race on the 17-turn road course. Blaney started ninth and led 16 laps and was running third on the final lap when Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson collided, giving Blaney and the No. 12 Team Penske Ford the victory. There were eight cautions for 16 laps in the inaugural race, with 10 lead changes throughout the race.