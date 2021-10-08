Charlotte Roval 101: Elimination race forecast, twists and turns, odds and more

With elimination on the line, the NASCAR Cup Series heads for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval to bring the Round of 12 to a close Sunday.

Prime yourself with what‘s at stake, some history, odds and much more before the Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

STARTING THE SHOW

For the second week in a row, Denny Hamlin has earned the honor of leading the field to the green flag Sunday. He‘ll do so beside Brad Keselowski, with Joey Logano and Christopher Bell making up Row 2 and Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney together in Row 3. For the entire starting lineup, click here.

MORE TURNS, MORE OFFICIATING

NASCAR officials will be hard at work monitoring corner cutting around the 17-turn road course. By rule, if a competitor cuts or misses one of the two chicanes on track, that driver must stop at a designated location on track or will be issued a pass-through penalty for shortcutting the course.

“Additional cameras are put up to make sure that the competitors are not shortcutting the course and obviously there’s a competitive advantage there,” Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s vice president of officiating and technical inspection, said in a Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “So that’s just one item that we have. I think it’s really just a mindset that we’re not at an oval; we’re at a road course, and the rules that apply to road-course racing is more balancing, more challenging. But we have more turns, we have more opportunities for things to happen, so let’s be on our toes there.”

HISTORY OF THE ROVAL

— Charlotte Motor Speedway introduced the idea of combining its oval layout with its infield road course in early 2017, beginning with a test with AJ Allmendinger on an 18-turn, 2.3-mile layout that January.

— After the test, that initial layout was altered to remove a turn from the infield portion while adding one chicane on the backstretch before Turn 3 of the oval as well as a chicane exiting the oval‘s Turn 4 before the start-finish line.

— The NASCAR Cup Series held its first race on the Roval in the fall of 2018, where last-lap, last-corner contact between race leaders Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson allowed Ryan Blaney to scoot through for the victory.

— The Roval is the only road course to host a playoff race since NASCAR introduced a postseason format in 2004.

— While a Stage 1 winner at the Roval has never gone on to finish in the top 10 in the three races held there, the Stage 2 victor has gone to Victory Lane twice.

— There have been four or more cautions in the final stage of each Roval race.

Source: Racing Insights

RULES PACKAGE

NASCAR Cup Series teams will utilize the 750-horsepower, low-downforce package in Charlotte on Sunday. This is the same rules package used at each of the other road courses on this year‘s schedule as well as all ovals shorter than 1.4 miles in length, featuring shorter front splitters and rear spoilers.

TWISTING THROUGH THE STORYLINES

— Entering Charlotte beneath the elimination line are Kevin Harvick (-9), Christopher Bell (-28), William Byron (-44) and Alex Bowman (-52).

— Hendrick Motorsports has won each of the last three elimination races in the playoffs (Chase Elliott, 2020 Round of 8, 2020 Championship 4; Kyle Larson, 2021 Round of 16).

— Chase Elliott has won each of the last two races at the Roval. He and Ryan Blaney are the only drivers with wins at this track.

— Denny Hamlin is the only competitor locked into the Round of 8 courtesy of his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bubba Wallace‘s win at Talladega Superspeedway prevented other playoff drivers from advancing last weekend.

— Chase Elliott has won six of the last 10 road-course races, including this year‘s inaugural events at Circuit of The Americas and Road America.

— The average length of a green-flag run at the Roval is 10 laps or less.

— Since 2016, only Denny Hamlin (2019, Phoenix Raceway) and Chase Elliott (2020, Martinsville Speedway) have entered an elimination race beneath the elimination line and advanced with a win.

— No drivers in the 2020 playoffs entered a cut race beneath the elimination line and advanced on points. William Byron and Alex Bowman both accomplished the feat at Bristol Motor Speedway to exit this year‘s Round of 16.

Source: Racing Insights

RIGHT TURNS, RIGHT BETS

Chase Elliott is as straightforward a favorite as you can imagine, according to BetMGM. Elliott is listed as a 2-1 favorite, far from a surprise considering his recent domination on the layout. Kyle Larson isn‘t far behind at 9-2 odds with wins in two of the last four road-course events, but he did miss the Roval race one year ago.

AJ Allmendinger may be a strong bet come Sunday. Along with being the first driver to test the course, Allmendinger started second and finished seventh in his lone Cup appearance at the Roval. He followed that up by winning each of the last two Xfinity Series events there, and at 20-1 odds after his Indianapolis Road Course victory, he is sure to be a contender this weekend.

