Charlotte return an emotional event for Mavericks’ PJ Washington. ‘It’s a little weird’

Knowing there was plenty of time before the main event, only one destination was on PJ Washington’s mind when the Dallas Mavericks chartered flight touched down at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

And no, it wasn’t Bojangles or any other eatery.

“I went straight home, got to see my kids, got to see the family,” Washington said following the Mavs’ shootaround before Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. “It was great being in the home setting, just having a good night at home.”

That hasn’t been the case since Feb. 8, the day his world got turned upside down. Washington was traded to Dallas in exchange for Grant Williams and Seth Curry, essentially swapping one hometown product for a pair. In a split-second, he had to come to grips with quickly saying goodbye to his wife and two sons, and the region he’d lived in for the better portion of the past four-plus years.

It was equally numbing and thrilling.

“A lot of different emotions,” Washington said. “Excited for my career, but also sad at the same time. Obviously, leaving the city that drafted me and I spent a lot of time here. So, mixed emotions, but I’m excited both sides are doing well.

“I was excited to go back home to family and friends back in Dallas for sure.”

The Mavs have welcomed Washington with open arms, and from all indications, are beyond pleased with the key acquisition for their late-season playoff push. He appears to fit in well and is already one of the guys.

Even Mavs assistant coach Darrell Armstrong poked fun at Washington on the day of his return to Charlotte, assuring to everyone that tears would be flowing for the 25-year-old after the expected Hornets’ tribute during the first quarter. Washington chuckled at the playful barb, acknowledging the odd sight of his highlights playing on the arena’s huge video screen while he’s wearing another team’s uniform.

“It’s going to be a surreal moment,” Washington said. “Obviously, being drafted here, it’s going to be great. I’ve already seen some of my old teammates, some of the old staff around here. So, I’m just happy to be back.”

Immersed in a race for playoff positioning in the Western Conference, too.

He’s in a better situation now, thriving in this different environment similar to Williams. Each has quickly assimilated into their respective new teams. Washington’s ability to knock down 3-pointers makes him a solid floor spacer, and he’s a two-way player who can shift between more than one position.

“For me, just being able to impact (things) defensively and change the game in that way, I feel like I’ve done pretty good in that area,” Washington said. “Whether it’s guarding the ball, guarding bigs or guarding wings as well. Just trying to be versatile on that end.“

Williams does some of that for the Hornets and he’s also a locker room voice and slowly evolved into a team leader already.

“The trade worked out for both sides,” one league source who spurred the deal said.

Averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26 appearances — including 25 starts — with Dallas, Washington can just get in where he fits in. He doesn’t have to do all that much, except be ready when the ball comes in his direction.

That’s how things are these days playing alongside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Mention their names and Washington flashes the pearly whites.

“It’s been great,” he said. “It’s two of the best to ever play the game, so it makes it a lot easier for me. They bring so much attention, which opens up the game for a lot of different people. So, they’ve made it a lot easier for me for sure.”

In other words, about on the same parallel as navigating the path to the venue sitting at the intersection of Trade and Caldwell streets.

“It’s a little weird being in this building and being on the opposing side,” Washington said. “I think it’s cool and I’m glad to be here, and I’m happy to see a lot of familiar faces. So, it feels good.”