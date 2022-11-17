Charlotte restaurant receives national recognition + Krispy Kreme to pay over $1M to workers after labor violations
As challenges in education forced by the pandemic (masks, COVID vaccines and remote learning) begin to fade, teachers and school districts now must shift their attention to another dilemma — short staffing.
To discusses the causes, concerns, consequences and solutions, The Charlotte Observer is holding a candid conversation with educators and the community during a virtual event tonight at 6 p.m. called “How do we keep our teachers?”
If you’re interested in the event, you can register and reserve your spot here and find out more information about the event here.
1. A Charlotte restaurant makes Esquire’s list of Best New Restaurants in America
A local Charlotte restaurant’s earned another accolade this year.
Esquire ranked Supperland No. 15 on its 2022 list of Best New Restaurants in America. The Plaza Midwood eatery located in a former church is now a high-end Southern steakhouse.
Recently, Bon Appetit ranked Supperland in its to 10 new restaurants in the country.
Heidi Finely shares more info on the recognition.
2. Krispy Kreme to pay workers over $1 million for ‘widespread’ overtime law violations
Federal labor department officials are cracking down on Krispy Kreme.
The Charlotte-based doughnut king and coffee will pay nearly $1.2 million to hundreds of workers after the company violated federal overtime laws at several stores, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release Thursday.
The labor law violations were “widespread and systemic,” the agency said.
Catherine Muccigrosso details the labor situation at Krispy Kreme.
3. Are the Charlotte Hornets snakebit? LaMelo Ball’s injury ‘takes some life out of the team’
The Hornets just can’t seem to catch a break this season.
LaMelo Ball re-injured the same sprained left ankle in last night’s 125-113 loss to the Pacers that forced him to sit out the season’s initial 13 games. He stepped on the foot of a fan sitting courtside while trying to chase down a loose ball in the closing minutes.
Charlotte’s lost nine of its last 10 games and currently holds the NBA’s fourth-worst record at 4-12 this season.
Rod Boone breaks down the current state of the Hornets after Ball’s injury.
4. How transit-friendly is Charlotte? I (mostly) left my car parked for a week to find out
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to rely on the public transit system here in Charlotte?
Our local government reporter Genna Contino did, so she gave up her car for a week to see how reliable the Queen City’s public transportation can be.
It revealed to her something more fundamental about a car than just a person’s ability to get somewhere. In a city with connectivity holes in its public transit, a car is often necessary for success.
Read about her car-less experience.
