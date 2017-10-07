Charlotte race moved up an hour because of Hurricane Nate

The start time at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been moved from 2:00 p.m. ET up to 1:00 p.m. ET due to the threat of inclement weather.

The impeding Gulf Coast landfall of Hurricane Nate means Sunday’s Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will start an hour earlier than scheduled.

The race will begin just after 1 p.m. ET. The move is the first time NASCAR has used its policy where it can move the start time of a race up an hour with 24 hours notice.

The hurricane is anticipated to make landfall near New Orleans later Saturday night and then turn northeast. It’s likely to rain in Charlotte at some point on Sunday and NASCAR is hoping that it can get the race to at least the end of the second stage — the official completion point — before the rain arrives.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg