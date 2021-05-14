Charlotte will open stands to full capacity for Coca-Cola 600 weekend

Charlotte Motor Speedway has announced it will open its grandstands to full capacity for all motorsports events this month, including the Coca-Cola 600 weekend from May 28-30.

The announcement comes after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest executive order, which states that people are no longer required to wear masks or socially distance in outdoor venues.

As the order goes into effect immediately, capacity restrictions have also been lifted for this weekend’s NHRA event at ZMax Dragway, next to Charlotte Motor Speedway. Both venues are owned by Speedway Motorsports.

Following state recommendations, fans that haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 are encouraged to wear a mask.

In a press release, Charlotte Motor Speedway said fans age 18 or older attending its events this month can receive a Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine on site.

Vaccines will be administered at no cost. No appointment is necessary.

“We are thrilled with today’s news that will allow fans to return to America’s Home for Racing without limitation,” track executive vice president and general manager Greg Walter said in the release.

“From the outset of the pandemic, whether operating a drive-through testing clinic or hosting the state’s first mass vaccination event, this has been the ultimate goal – to get back to filling the grandstands for the biggest, most entertaining events in motorsports.”

The Coca-Cola 600 weekend also includes NASCAR Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series races.

Charlotte Motor Speedway becomes the sixth NASCAR venue to announce full capacity plans for upcoming races, joining:

