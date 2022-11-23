Charlotte nonprofit works to feed families for Thanksgiving as demand grows

As inflation continues to impact the price of food, more families are seeking help for Thanksgiving meals.

And one Charlotte nonprofit is struggling to keep up.

Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays, a local nonprofit that provides meals for families in need, purchased 1,800 turkeys for the upcoming holiday and received another 250 through a donation from Food Lion, CEO Tina Postel told The Charlotte Observer.

Now, only 400 remain.

“We’re burning through our turkeys faster than we anticipated,” said Postel.

Though the organization has distributed the majority of its current supply of turkeys, demand for Thanksgiving meals hasn’t slowed down.

“Our phones are ringing off the hook,” Postel said. “I’m sure there’s still hundreds out there that are struggling to get their hands on a turkey and being able to afford it this year.”

For Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays, the spike in demand for food isn’t unprecedented, as the organization has assisted a record number of families this year.

From January through the end of October, the organization served 86,000 individuals – an 11% increase from the 77,000 served in all of 2021, Postel said.

She added that more middle-class families are seeking help than ever before.

“With increasing housing costs and grocery prices, it’s kind of the perfect storm,” Postel said. “We have many hard-working families that aren’t making ends meet and are having to choose between paying utility bills this month or buying groceries. Thanks to our organization and the people who support us, they don’t have to make those tough decisions.

Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays is accepting Thanksgiving meal donations through Wednesday, Postel said. Turkey donations, as well as canned meat and fruit, can be dropped off at their warehouse, 648 Griffith Rd.

The warehouse is open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Donations can also be submitted online.

Individuals and families in need can call Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays at 704-523-4333 to set up a time to pick up a meal or have one delivered to them, Postel said.