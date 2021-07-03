Charlotte native Jaden Springer would love to be drafted by Hornets

Tennessee Volunteers guard Jaden Springer on Friday said it would be amazing to be drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, the team he grew up watching as a child.

Springer, who was born in Charlotte, was among the prospects that worked out for the Hornets on Friday. He projects to be in the hunt to be drafted when the Hornets are on the clock with the 11th overall pick in the first round.

The 6-foot-4 product is viewed as one of the most NBA-ready prospects this year and could be a great fit with the Hornets. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals last season and proved to be an excellent defender and solid offensive player.

Tennessee product Jaden Springer (@jadenspringer11) on what it'd be like to get drafted by the #Hornets: "Oh that would be amazing. It's a team I grew up watching, grew up in this city. So just to have that and be able to represent my hometown, that would be amazing for me." — Rod Boone (@rodboone) July 2, 2021

Of course, the opportunity to be selected in the NBA draft by any team would certainly be special for Springer, but joining his hometown team would likely be just a little bit more meaningful for the 18-year-old. That would surely make for a great reaction on draft night by Springer if that should happen.

The NBA draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 29.

