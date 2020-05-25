Charlotte NASCAR: Keselowski wins 600-mile race from last, Johnson disqualified

Keselowski wins at Charlotte as Johnson disqualified

Brad Keselowski recovered from the back of the grid in the Charlotte 600-mile NASCAR Cup race to win, while second-placed Jimmie Johnson was disqualified post-race for a technical infringement.

A spin on lap 399 of a scheduled 400 for Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron brought out a caution, with Byron's team-mate, long-time leader Chase Elliott, opting to pit for fresh tyres for overtime, whilst the likes of Keselowski, Johnson and Ryan Blaney stayed out on 45-lap old tyres.

On the final restart, Keselowski and Johnson broke away, with the former's Ford Mustang - which was sent to the back of the pack following changes made after scrutineering before the race - looking comfortable in the lead, crossing the line 0.293 seconds clear of Johnson's Chevrolet Camaro to score his 31st Cup win.

Johnson fell narrowly short of ending his winless run which now stands at 102 races, but was later thrown out of the results when his #48 machine's rear alignment numbers were found to be off.

Elliott recovered to take third, having taken the lead of the race on lap 365 after fighting back from two unscheduled pitstops just after half-distance to fix spring issues on his Camaro, which dropped him from fifth to the rear of the field.

Ryan Blaney was an early mover, making up nine places in the first 10 laps of the race, which was suspended for just over an hour on lap 50 following a brief rain shower passing over the Charlotte circuit.

The Penske driver then drove a solid event to fourth, ahead of Kyle Busch, who also opted to pit with Elliott when the Byron caution came out.

The reigning Cup champion made it back to fifth, ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick, who had an anonymous run to sixth in his #4 Mustang machine.

Martin Truex Jr looked like a contender to make it back-to-back wins in the Cup series' longest event, looking comfortable when he hit the front, although he did not feature much in the race after losing two positions during pit-stops on lap 348 following a Joey Gase spin.

Pole-sitter Kurt Busch was eighth for Chip Ganassi Racing, never really recovering from losing position soon after the race was resumed following the weather delay.

Xfinity series champion Tyler Reddick continued his good form with ninth, following on from a career-best seventh in the first Darlington race, whilst fellow rookie Christopher Bell finished 10th.

Having qualified fourth, Matt Kenseth endured a tricky afternoon, with a spin on lap 275 condemning him to the lower order and an eventual 27th-place finish, while stage three winner Joey Logano slipped to 14th for Penske, after he too decided to pit under the late Byron caution.

Alex Bowman looked serene in the lead of the race, controlling his pace expertly ahead of renowned 1.5-mile circuit driver Truex, until he started to struggle with his tyres and slow pit-work under the Gase caution cost him five places.

The #88 Hendrick driver secured victories in stages one and two, but slipped to 20th at the flag, although he will start the second Charlotte race on Wednesday from pole as the top 20 finishers will be reversed.

JGR's Denny Hamlin's race was over before it started as, at least two pieces of tungsten ballast fell out of his #11 Camry on the formation laps to the grid.

He was hauled into the pits by NASCAR officials, as the team worked to rectify the problem and restore ballast to the Toyota.

Hamlin lost eight laps in the pits and did not feature in the race, climbing to 30th at the flag, albeit still seven laps behind winner Keselowski.

If NASCAR opts to enforce the rulebook on the #11 car, Hamlin's crew chief, car chief and head engineer will be suspended for four races, meaning they will not be able to return until Homestead on June 14th.

Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 405 4h29m55.s - CLA 2 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 405 -0.293s 0.293s CLA 3 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 405 -0.674s 0.674s CLA 4 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 405 -1.218s 1.218s CLA 5 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 405 -1.465s 1.465s CLA 6 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 405 -1.625s 1.625s CLA 7 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 405 -1.817s 1.817s CLA 8 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 405 -1.823s 1.823s CLA 9 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 405 -1.894s 1.894s CLA 10 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing Toyota 405 -2.272s 2.272s CLA 11 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford 405 -2.402s 2.402s CLA 12 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 405 -2.403s 2.403s CLA 13 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 405 -2.821s 2.821s CLA 14 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 405 -3.023s 3.023s CLA 15 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 405 -3.217s 3.217s CLA 16 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 405 -3.492s 3.492s CLA 17 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports Ford 405 -3.558s 3.558s CLA 18 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford 405 -3.869s 3.869s CLA 19 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 405 -3.908s 3.908s CLA 20 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 405 -3.939s 3.939s CLA 21 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 404 - 1 Lap CLA 22 Ross Chastain Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 403 - 2 Laps CLA 23 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 403 - 2 Laps CLA 24 Corey LaJoie Go FAS Racing Ford 403 - 2 Laps CLA 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 402 - 3 Laps CLA 26 Ty Dillon Germain Racing Chevrolet 401 - 4 Laps CLA 27 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 401 - 4 Laps CLA 28 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford 400 - 5 Laps CLA 29 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota 399 - 6 Laps CLA 30 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 398 - 7 Laps CLA 31 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 398 - 7 Laps CLA 32 Gray Gaulding Rick Ware Racing Ford 397 - 8 Laps CLA 33 B.J. McLeod BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet 393 - 12 Laps CLA 34 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 391 - 14 Laps CLA 35 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Toyota 390 - 15 Laps CLA 36 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet 390 - 15 Laps CLA 37 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing Ford 385 - 20 Laps CLA 38 J.J. Yeley Tommy Baldwin Racing Chevrolet 251 - Accident damage CLA 39 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet 164 - Vibration CLA 40 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 96 - Accident CLA





