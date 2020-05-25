Charlotte NASCAR: Keselowski wins 600-mile race from last, Johnson disqualified

Jake Nichols
Autosport
Keselowski wins at Charlotte as Johnson disqualified
Brad Keselowski recovered from the back of the grid in the Charlotte 600-mile NASCAR Cup race to win, while second-placed Jimmie Johnson was disqualified post-race for a technical infringement.

A spin on lap 399 of a scheduled 400 for Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron brought out a caution, with Byron's team-mate, long-time leader Chase Elliott, opting to pit for fresh tyres for overtime, whilst the likes of Keselowski, Johnson and Ryan Blaney stayed out on 45-lap old tyres.

On the final restart, Keselowski and Johnson broke away, with the former's Ford Mustang - which was sent to the back of the pack following changes made after scrutineering before the race - looking comfortable in the lead, crossing the line 0.293 seconds clear of Johnson's Chevrolet Camaro to score his 31st Cup win.

Johnson fell narrowly short of ending his winless run which now stands at 102 races, but was later thrown out of the results when his #48 machine's rear alignment numbers were found to be off.

Elliott recovered to take third, having taken the lead of the race on lap 365 after fighting back from two unscheduled pitstops just after half-distance to fix spring issues on his Camaro, which dropped him from fifth to the rear of the field.

Ryan Blaney was an early mover, making up nine places in the first 10 laps of the race, which was suspended for just over an hour on lap 50 following a brief rain shower passing over the Charlotte circuit.

The Penske driver then drove a solid event to fourth, ahead of Kyle Busch, who also opted to pit with Elliott when the Byron caution came out.

The reigning Cup champion made it back to fifth, ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick, who had an anonymous run to sixth in his #4 Mustang machine.

Martin Truex Jr looked like a contender to make it back-to-back wins in the Cup series' longest event, looking comfortable when he hit the front, although he did not feature much in the race after losing two positions during pit-stops on lap 348 following a Joey Gase spin.

Pole-sitter Kurt Busch was eighth for Chip Ganassi Racing, never really recovering from losing position soon after the race was resumed following the weather delay.

Xfinity series champion Tyler Reddick continued his good form with ninth, following on from a career-best seventh in the first Darlington race, whilst fellow rookie Christopher Bell finished 10th.

Having qualified fourth, Matt Kenseth endured a tricky afternoon, with a spin on lap 275 condemning him to the lower order and an eventual 27th-place finish, while stage three winner Joey Logano slipped to 14th for Penske, after he too decided to pit under the late Byron caution.

Alex Bowman looked serene in the lead of the race, controlling his pace expertly ahead of renowned 1.5-mile circuit driver Truex, until he started to struggle with his tyres and slow pit-work under the Gase caution cost him five places.

The #88 Hendrick driver secured victories in stages one and two, but slipped to 20th at the flag, although he will start the second Charlotte race on Wednesday from pole as the top 20 finishers will be reversed.

JGR's Denny Hamlin's race was over before it started as, at least two pieces of tungsten ballast fell out of his #11 Camry on the formation laps to the grid.

He was hauled into the pits by NASCAR officials, as the team worked to rectify the problem and restore ballast to the Toyota.

Hamlin lost eight laps in the pits and did not feature in the race, climbing to 30th at the flag, albeit still seven laps behind winner Keselowski.

If NASCAR opts to enforce the rulebook on the #11 car, Hamlin's crew chief, car chief and head engineer will be suspended for four races, meaning they will not be able to return until Homestead on June 14th.

Results

Pos

Driver

Team

Gap

1

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

405

4h29m55.s

-

CLA

2

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

405

-0.293s

0.293s

CLA

3

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

405

-0.674s

0.674s

CLA

4

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

405

-1.218s

1.218s

CLA

5

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

405

-1.465s

1.465s

CLA

6

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

405

-1.625s

1.625s

CLA

7

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

405

-1.817s

1.817s

CLA

8

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

405

-1.823s

1.823s

CLA

9

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

405

-1.894s

1.894s

CLA

10

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

405

-2.272s

2.272s

CLA

11

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

405

-2.402s

2.402s

CLA

12

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

405

-2.403s

2.403s

CLA

13

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

405

-2.821s

2.821s

CLA

14

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

405

-3.023s

3.023s

CLA

15

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

405

-3.217s

3.217s

CLA

16

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

405

-3.492s

3.492s

CLA

17

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

405

-3.558s

3.558s

CLA

18

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

405

-3.869s

3.869s

CLA

19

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

405

-3.908s

3.908s

CLA

20

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

405

-3.939s

3.939s

CLA

21

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

404

-

1 Lap

CLA

22

Ross Chastain

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

403

-

2 Laps

CLA

23

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

403

-

2 Laps

CLA

24

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

403

-

2 Laps

CLA

25

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

402

-

3 Laps

CLA

26

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

401

-

4 Laps

CLA

27

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

401

-

4 Laps

CLA

28

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

400

-

5 Laps

CLA

29

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

399

-

6 Laps

CLA

30

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

398

-

7 Laps

CLA

31

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

398

-

7 Laps

CLA

32

Gray Gaulding

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

397

-

8 Laps

CLA

33

B.J. McLeod

BJ McLeod Motorsports

Chevrolet

393

-

12 Laps

CLA

34

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

391

-

14 Laps

CLA

35

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

390

-

15 Laps

CLA

36

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

390

-

15 Laps

CLA

37

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

385

-

20 Laps

CLA

38

J.J. Yeley

Tommy Baldwin Racing

Chevrolet

251

-

Accident damage

CLA

39

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

164

-

Vibration

CLA

40

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

96

-

Accident

CLA


