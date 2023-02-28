Charlotte man on the run after cutting off ankle monitor + Hornets set to begin life without LaMelo Ball

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Tuesday!

(Right) A construction site along E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. On Monday, January 2, 2023, three construction workers died after falling about 70 feet when scaffolding collapsed at the construction site near Uptown Charlotte.

Back in January, scaffolding collapsed at a Charlotte construction site killing three people.

Today, The Charlotte Observer obtained the 911 call placed moments after the incident took place. The caller, according to the audio, was working on a “tower crane” at the time of the collapse.

Mary Ramsey shares more from the call.

Willie Devon James, 33, of Charlotte was scheduled to be tried Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge. Instead, he cut off his ankle monitor and fled, authorities say.

A Charlotte man set to go on trail today for a 2018 murder is on the run.

33-year-old Willie Devon James cut off his electronic monitoring device and is on the run, police say. James is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Matthew Duke Gibbons in northwest Charlotte.

James was expected in court this morning for the start of jury selection in his first-degree murder trial.

Michael Gordon continues to update this story.

The dining room at Skyview22 Soul Food & More.

A local, Black-owned food truck has made the transition to a new brick-and-mortar restaurant in a rather unique spot.

SkyView 22 opened inside the Walmart on Callabridge Court in northwest Charlotte mid-January.

“Who would have ever imagined a locally-owned, soul food restaurant inside a Walmart?” said Fatima Lewis, owner of Sage & Tima Designs who helped create SkyView’s new space.

Shannon Greene and Heidi Finley have more on SkyView 22.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball walks off the court after being shaken up on a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

The Hornets find themselves on a hot streak after last night’s win over the Pistons, but it came at a steep price.

Charlotte star LaMelo Ball fractured his right ankle during the game and is out indefinitely. Now, the Hornets must begin life without LaMelo for the foreseeable future.

“Nobody can ever make up for what he does. Off the court and on the court.” said teammate Terry Rozier.

Rod Boone writes what to expect from the LaMelo-less Hornets moving forward.

