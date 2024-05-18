Charlotte Latin wins fifth straight NCISAA girls’ lacrosse state championship

Charlotte Latin beat rival Charlotte Country Day at home to win its fifth consecutive NCISAA girls lacrosse championship Saturday afternoon.

The 11-8 victory marks the third time in four years that Charlotte Latin has defeated Charlotte Country Day for the state championship.

Charlotte Latin Natalie Massardo is overwhelmed with emotion after her team won the NCISAA girls lacrosse championship at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Latin coach Nikki Williams said she was proud that she could win her fifth title with her seniors.

“It’s amazing,” Williams said. “I knew that [for] this group of seniors, this is their fourth in a row. They’ve been on the team since freshman year and I really wanted it for them. I wanted them to feel this and do something that nobody here in our lacrosse program has done before.”

The teams traded goals in the first half before Charlotte Country held Charlotte Latin scoreless in the final five minutes of the half. Charlotte Country Day took advantage of their stops and ended the half with three straight goals to tie the game 7-7 at halftime.

Charlotte Latin went into the second half hot, scoring four unanswered goals in the third quarter. Latin kept its intensity on defense and held Country Day to one goal in their second half.

Charlotte Latin senior attack Evie McMahan scored four goals and midfielder Ardyn Henry added two more. Junior midfielder Riley Milligan scored two, as well, and Alison Archibald and Reese Morgan each scored one. Sophomore midfielder Carolina Uys also contributed one goal.

Charlotte Country Day junior attacker Sutton Wilson scored three goals and senior midfielder Molly Burbank scored two goals. Junior midfielders Grayson Anne McCurdy and Audrey Neill scored one goal along with junior attacker Ella Stein.

THREE WHO MADE A DIFFERENCE

Evie McMahan, Charlotte Latin: The Virginia commit scored four goals to lead all scorers in the championship game.

Ardyn Henry, Charlotte Latin: The Cal Berkeley commit scored two goals.

Elle’ Collier, Charlotte Latin: The Rollins College commit had seven saves.