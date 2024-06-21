Charlotte Knights sign 11-year-old diagnosed with rare disorder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Knights have a new pint-sized addition to their roster.

Friday the Triple-A team signed 11-year-old Brantlee Mumford. He lost the ability to use his arms and legs last fall after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Knights make history with combined 7-pitcher no-hitter

It’s a rare disorder where the body’s immune system damages the nerves.

But, Brantlee has not let that stop him from getting back into his love for baseball.

During Saturday’s pre-game festivities, Brantlee will deliver the lineup card, take the field with the team and later take his winning moment on the field in the middle of the fourth inning.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.