Charlotte Knights infielder Mendick lighting up the minors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are not many hotter bats in the minors right now than that of Charlotte Knight’s infielder Danny Mendick.

It’s been a journey for the now 30-year-old through call-ups and injuries. His baseball career has been the epitome of doing it for the love of the game and right now the game is loving him back.

“It’s been going good,” Mendick said. “Feel good, confident, and at this point in my career, I got nothing to lose.”

Last season Mendick suffered a torn ACL, and with his age and where he was at in his career, some had their doubts about his ability to make it back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.