🚨 Charlotte join St. Louis City 'in talks' to sign BVB legend Marco Reus

Marco Reus looks to be the next big-name player making the jump to Major League Soccer.

According to a report from The Athletic on Sunday, the former Borussia Dortmund star is 'in talks' with a move to FC Charlotte.

The American club are reportedly pushing hard to sign the 34-year-old and have been working on the deal for months.

Additionally, Charlotte obtain Reus’ discovery rights, meaning they have top priority to sign him.

St. Louis were also linked with signing the German legend but may fall short in their pursuit.

After 12 years at BVB, Reus has already said goodbye to the Bundesliga.

He has one more chance at winning silverware with the black and yellow side in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.