New Charlotte ice cream shop looks to replace longtime Plaza Midwood convenience store

A new ice cream shop could be coming to Plaza Midwood where a convenience store has been for decades.

Called “The Plaza Ice Cream Shop,” the store would be built at 2212 The Plaza, according to a permit application filed Thursday with the city of Charlotte.

The plan includes construction of an 1,800-square-foot building, plus parking, patio and “outdoor leisure space,” according to the the filing.

The shop would expect to see predominantly foot traffic from neighborhood residents.

The plan is in the pre-submittal phase, which means city staff and the developer will be meeting about any concerns or considerations to incorporate into the plan.

Segen Food Mart owner OG Woldegebriel confirmed Thursday that his business is for sale. Woldegebriel said he has owned the store for 12 years.

The nearly half-acre property, owned by George and Voula Frangakis of Florence, is valued at over $630,000, Mecklenburg County Property records show. The 2,280-square-foot, one-story building was built in 1972, records show.

Efforts to reach the developer for comment were unsuccessful.

More ice cream shop news

Plaza Midwood recently saw another ice cream shop open and an additional one expand into South Carolina .

Build-you-own ice cream parlor Marble Slab Creamery opened last month at 1511 Central Ave. in the former Nova’s Bakery space, CharlotteFive reported. The chain has another location at 7800-C Rea Road.

And, the popular Plaza Midwood store Two Scoops Creamery said it will open its fourth location at 161 W. Main St. in Rock Hill, The Herald reported. The store is hiring and hopes to open Sept. 1, the company said last week on Facebook.

Two Scoops original location at 913 Central Ave. opened five years ago. Two other locations are in Mooresville and South End.