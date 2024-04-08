Charlotte hosts Dallas following Irving's 48-point game

Dallas Mavericks (48-30, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-59, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -9.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Charlotte Hornets after Kyrie Irving scored 48 points in the Mavericks' 147-136 overtime win over the Houston Rockets.

The Hornets have gone 11-29 at home. Charlotte is 8-28 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks are 23-15 in road games. Dallas is 5-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer makes per game than the Mavericks allow (13.2). The Mavericks are shooting 48.3% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 49.3% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 124-118 in the last meeting on Nov. 6. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 23 points, and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 21.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games.

Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Irving is averaging 24.9 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 104.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 116.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Amari Bailey: out (illness), LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back), Cody Martin: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Greg Brown III: out (personal), Josh Green: out (ankle), Dereck Lively II: out (leg).

