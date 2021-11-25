Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (11-8) play against the Orlando Magic (14-14) at Amway Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 5, Orlando Magic 11 (Q1 06:15)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The officials gave Jalen Suggs a foul and LaMelo Ball after that last play – it resulted in a jump ball. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that. – 7:23 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Jalen Suggs tried to take a charge on LaMelo Ball but was whistled for the foul. He was slow to get off the court after taking a shot. – 7:21 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

little hitch in Mason Plumlee’s giddyup pic.twitter.com/4Ht8ICmpx1 – 7:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Good opportunity for Jalen Suggs to handle the ball a lot tonight. He’s coming along as a playmaker. Slowly, but surely, Suggs is figuring things out. – 7:19 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,148 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether – 7:19 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

step-back J

📺: https://t.co/3TaS0PTlF2 pic.twitter.com/sv06dTGvEu – 7:17 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets have missed every wide open look by inches, good offense so far guys just missing easy ones – 7:17 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Hornets and Magic are underway pic.twitter.com/JGqPBWZy47 – 7:11 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IzRsJvLutx – 7:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Thanksgiving Eve basketball coming up!

📍 – Orlando, FL

🆚 – @Orlando Magic

⏰ – 7PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/wKEPTfxMtn – 6:59 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Middleton Magic ✨

🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/6bjINJ22B7 – 6:55 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS:

November 24 vs Charlotte

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/C6UIxdgz1W – 6:35 PM

Story continues

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs ORL

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is AVAILABLE!

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/LHZS6EhzYt – 6:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington is active and available for the #Hornets tonight. – 6:32 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

been waitin’ on these 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2pjIcFLRyo – 6:23 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

ACTIVE LISTS:

November 24 vs Charlotte

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/hcre3yFcO5 – 6:11 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Contrarian Gods + suspiciously short ML have kept me off the Hornets -7.5 vs. the Cole Anthony-less Magic. That’s respect, @JoeRaineri. I can see them sucking turkey legs bone dry, sipping on ambrosia and wrecking ML parlays – 6:11 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Terrence Ross will not play tonight vs. Charlotte due to low back spasms, the Magic announced. – 6:07 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

🚨 INJURY UPDATE:

@Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross will not play tonight vs Charlotte due to low back spasms.

#MagicTogether – 6:06 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🖐️

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/9fB0FxbD5c – 6:05 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

It’s the return of the City Edition court in Orlando pic.twitter.com/ZwHmd4nRRj – 5:56 PM

Mackenzie Thirkill @KenzieThirkill

Bossman on the floor working with @chuma_okeke before the @Orlando Magic take on Charlotte pic.twitter.com/XVR72ZGVk8 – 5:50 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Drop a 😁 if you want a Hornets win to kickoff your holiday!

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/HCmZHEG7PN – 5:49 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington will be a game time decision. James Borrego said he’s not sure yet if Washington will play. He will go through pregame workouts and see where he’s at.

“He got a workout in yesterday,” Borrego said. “I liked his workout. He looked much more comfortable yesterday.” – 5:48 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

tonight’s fit 🔥

#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/UYl0agvfVT – 5:46 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

first five tonight in ORL pic.twitter.com/M1jWkemHJr – 5:19 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Gary Harris will play and start tonight for the @Orlando Magic in their home game against the @Charlotte Hornets. – 5:16 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS

GAME 19 vs CHARLOTTE

2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner

3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.

5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba

1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris

4️⃣G: @jalensuggs

⏰7 p.m.

📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

📲Bally Sports App

📻@969thegame

#MagicTogether – 5:16 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We’re proud to contribute to @wfnz’s 19th Annual Street Turkeys event! 🦃 You can still swing by 401 W. Morehead St. until 6pm today to donate frozen turkeys, canned goods or cash to those in need!

#SwarmToServe x @HornetsGive pic.twitter.com/jSbXjOe4IP – 4:12 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: There’s optimism 76ers star Joel Embiid will return on Saturday vs. Minnesota following a three-week absence due to COVID-19. Embiid has been ramping up this week. If unable on Saturday, second game of home stand (Monday vs. Orlando) is possible. – 2:48 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA TV will now televise the Warriors-Pacers game on December 13, choosing to drop Bucks-Celtics. The network also picked up Hornets-Knicks on January 17 and dropped Spurs-Warriors on March 20. – 2:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐀!

November 24, 1993 – The Hornets set a franchise record for points in a game in a 141-124 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers behind Larry Johnson’s 28 points and 22 rebounds.

#AllFly | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/BXmpMMyBIG – 2:03 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Going to be an emotional trip for Vucevic … first, returning tonight after the Covid sidelined him, and then returning to Orlando on Friday – the place that raised him. – 1:59 PM