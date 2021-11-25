Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Charlotte Hornets (11-8) play against the Orlando Magic (14-14) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 5, Orlando Magic 11 (Q1 06:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The officials gave Jalen Suggs a foul and LaMelo Ball after that last play – it resulted in a jump ball. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that. – 7:23 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs tried to take a charge on LaMelo Ball but was whistled for the foul. He was slow to get off the court after taking a shot. – 7:21 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
little hitch in Mason Plumlee’s giddyup pic.twitter.com/4Ht8ICmpx1 – 7:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good opportunity for Jalen Suggs to handle the ball a lot tonight. He’s coming along as a playmaker. Slowly, but surely, Suggs is figuring things out. – 7:19 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,148 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
step-back J
📺: https://t.co/3TaS0PTlF2 pic.twitter.com/sv06dTGvEu – 7:17 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets have missed every wide open look by inches, good offense so far guys just missing easy ones – 7:17 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Hornets and Magic are underway pic.twitter.com/JGqPBWZy47 – 7:11 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IzRsJvLutx – 7:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Thanksgiving Eve basketball coming up!
📍 – Orlando, FL
🆚 – @Orlando Magic
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/wKEPTfxMtn – 6:59 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Middleton Magic ✨
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/6bjINJ22B7 – 6:55 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
November 24 vs Charlotte
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/C6UIxdgz1W – 6:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ORL
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is AVAILABLE!
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/LHZS6EhzYt – 6:34 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington is active and available for the #Hornets tonight. – 6:32 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
been waitin’ on these 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2pjIcFLRyo – 6:23 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
ACTIVE LISTS:
November 24 vs Charlotte
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/hcre3yFcO5 – 6:11 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Contrarian Gods + suspiciously short ML have kept me off the Hornets -7.5 vs. the Cole Anthony-less Magic. That’s respect, @JoeRaineri. I can see them sucking turkey legs bone dry, sipping on ambrosia and wrecking ML parlays – 6:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Terrence Ross will not play tonight vs. Charlotte due to low back spasms, the Magic announced. – 6:07 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross will not play tonight vs Charlotte due to low back spasms.
#MagicTogether – 6:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🖐️
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/9fB0FxbD5c – 6:05 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
It’s the return of the City Edition court in Orlando pic.twitter.com/ZwHmd4nRRj – 5:56 PM
Mackenzie Thirkill @KenzieThirkill
Bossman on the floor working with @chuma_okeke before the @Orlando Magic take on Charlotte pic.twitter.com/XVR72ZGVk8 – 5:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Drop a 😁 if you want a Hornets win to kickoff your holiday!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/HCmZHEG7PN – 5:49 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington will be a game time decision. James Borrego said he’s not sure yet if Washington will play. He will go through pregame workouts and see where he’s at.
“He got a workout in yesterday,” Borrego said. “I liked his workout. He looked much more comfortable yesterday.” – 5:48 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tonight’s fit 🔥
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/UYl0agvfVT – 5:46 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five tonight in ORL pic.twitter.com/M1jWkemHJr – 5:19 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Gary Harris will play and start tonight for the @Orlando Magic in their home game against the @Charlotte Hornets. – 5:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 19 vs CHARLOTTE
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re proud to contribute to @wfnz’s 19th Annual Street Turkeys event! 🦃 You can still swing by 401 W. Morehead St. until 6pm today to donate frozen turkeys, canned goods or cash to those in need!
#SwarmToServe x @HornetsGive pic.twitter.com/jSbXjOe4IP – 4:12 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There’s optimism 76ers star Joel Embiid will return on Saturday vs. Minnesota following a three-week absence due to COVID-19. Embiid has been ramping up this week. If unable on Saturday, second game of home stand (Monday vs. Orlando) is possible. – 2:48 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA TV will now televise the Warriors-Pacers game on December 13, choosing to drop Bucks-Celtics. The network also picked up Hornets-Knicks on January 17 and dropped Spurs-Warriors on March 20. – 2:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐀!
November 24, 1993 – The Hornets set a franchise record for points in a game in a 141-124 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers behind Larry Johnson’s 28 points and 22 rebounds.
#AllFly | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/BXmpMMyBIG – 2:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Going to be an emotional trip for Vucevic … first, returning tonight after the Covid sidelined him, and then returning to Orlando on Friday – the place that raised him. – 1:59 PM