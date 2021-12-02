Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (13-10) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 46, Milwaukee Bucks 39 (Q2 08:58)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

WELCOME TO THE SKY MILES MIXTAPE! 📼✈️

@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/7cKVSh80t0 – 8:43 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

I had a hunch that the lineup including Ish Smith + Richards v. Giannis + Middleton could be trouble. – 8:42 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

MILES BRIDGES ON GIANNS ANTETOKOUNMPO HUM DIDLEE DEEEEE

pic.twitter.com/aYc4nydq3N – 8:41 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

RIP GIANNIS pic.twitter.com/6d1fVDLVZd – 8:38 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Hornets did hit 52 threes in 3 games against the Bucks last year, so… – 8:37 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And there is DeMarcus Cousins.

He starts the second quarter for the Bucks. Out there with Hill, Allen, Middleton and Antetokounmpo, – 8:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Not too bad…

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/ixrj3gKnjh – 8:37 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

#Hornets post a 1.41 PPP in 1Q. My only take away is that simply is too good of a start. The correction to the mean is going to sting. – 8:36 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Hornets lead, 41-25. They have made 10-of-17 from 3 and that is pretty much the game at this point.

Advanced Stats:

OffRtg: 83.3

DefRtg: 141.4

Net Rtg: -58.1

ORB%: 15.4%

DRB%: 88.9% – 8:36 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Some work to do. pic.twitter.com/GvrWf9KsEe – 8:35 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Uh, Terry Rozier already has 7 assists to go with 8 points. The #Hornets had 17 points off those assists he created. – 8:35 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

Great help D from Rozier in paint. Back-to-back anticipation steals for Terry. pic.twitter.com/7mbwomd8xJ – 8:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: #Hornets 41, Bucks 25 – 8:33 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

🗣 GET UP, PAT!! pic.twitter.com/4Wohp5mDDS – 8:33 PM

Story continues

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

From East Trade Street 👌

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/zg1LHPuSGt – 8:31 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

This shot is so nice. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nHB2Fpmor6 – 8:28 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Giannis has hit more left-shoulder fadeaways in the last three games (5 by my count) than I can remember him hitting total in…his entire career? – 8:23 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis pulled up. 👌 pic.twitter.com/Sd3uYtrM0V – 8:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

This ball movement is a thing of BEEauty!

@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/3yHt6pFlET – 8:21 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Miles Bridges halfway to a double-double in the first quarter. Has 6 points and 5 rebounds. – 8:21 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis gets the Bucks going!! pic.twitter.com/LZ4h5UiS0L – 8:18 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets come out hot, hitting 5 of 10 shots and 3 of 7 beyond the arc. Early 17-7 edge for the visitors. – 8:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks down, 17-7, with 7:39 left in the first quarter.

Hornets have not been shy from behind the 3-point line and hit 3 of their first 7 shots from deep. – 8:17 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Cha-Ching!💰 pic.twitter.com/tUoY55nlK9 – 8:16 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Took almost 90 seconds, but the Bucks are on the board on a free throw from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Missed the first, made the second. Bucks down, 5-1, with 10:36 left in the first quarter. – 8:12 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

I remember when #Cavs supposedly should have drafted Tyler Herro (and Rui Hachimura and Coby White and PJ Washington) instead of Darius Garland. – 8:09 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks-Hornets. pic.twitter.com/UFhheGfNg7 – 8:08 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/e8vCM6vfDG – 8:07 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Drop a 🕺 if you’re locked in for game time! pic.twitter.com/zirjqcUWse – 7:58 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Boogie as a Buck. 👀

🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/3Pxb7ToSIm – 7:45 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Back home. Tonight’s 5: pic.twitter.com/VGzp10DDDi – 7:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

It’s back to PJ Washington as the starter at center tonight. – 7:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tonight’s 5⃣

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/r7McQyaq9g – 7:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Flick of the wrist. pic.twitter.com/U0msmbslse – 7:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

DeMarcus Cousins warming up before tonight’s Bucks-Hornets game. pic.twitter.com/ixrBSY2tn7 – 7:09 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Stay hot 🔥

🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/utFvYrwy6n – 6:57 PM

Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43

Always keep smiling 😁 pic.twitter.com/uhemst7X4m – 6:53 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mason Plumlee is out warming up even though he’s not playing, which is a good sign. Said he’s feeling much better. He’s close to returning. pic.twitter.com/YPf8uWELEZ – 6:52 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs MIL

Cody Martin (Illness) is out.

Mason Plumlee (R Calf Strain) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/qGyOloiM9s – 6:46 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Cody Martin is out for tonight’s game against the Bucks. He’s still not over his illness. Told me earlier at shootaround that it’s some kind of stomach bug. Said he actually felt worse after Bulls game on Monday than he did before it. But he’s expected to play in their next game. – 6:41 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Dunked the Hornets, 114-104, last time out.

🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/Cn7VY3LlPC – 6:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Initial impressions are that Jimmy Butler also will miss the Friday-Saturday road games in Indiana and Milwaukee. – 6:28 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Coach Budenholzer says there’s a decent chance they’ll play DeMarcus Cousins tonight – 6:25 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Boogie in the house!!

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/m84vCc8Lr7 – 6:17 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

📍 Milwaukee, WI

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/4SNQ3SdXzU – 6:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Winners of 17 straight to tie franchise record set in 2006-07, #Suns (18-3) have 8 games before facing #Lakers 12-21.

12-2 DET, 12-3 @ GS, 12-6 vs. SA, 12-10 vs. BOS, 12-13 @ LAC, 12-14 at POR, 12-16 vs. WAS, 12-19 vs. CHA.

What will their record be heading into rematch in LA? pic.twitter.com/lFgZ8zDmIw – 6:03 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Certified sneaker boy. 👀

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/BYzcAE4v4H – 6:00 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

With TNT dumping Heat vs the disappointing Pacers on Dec. 21, Heat’s only national TV game (not counting NBA TV) in next 2 months is Dec. 8 vs. Bucks on ESPN. Wizards-Nets replaced Heat-Pacers on TNT schedule…. Heat has 5 national TV games after Jan., including Raptors Feb. 3 – 5:46 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

On this day in 1988, Charles Barkley is called for charging at the buzzer and the expansion Hornets beat the 76ers 109-107, giving Charlotte its first win against a team over .500.

#AllFly | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/cIVEgUEbxs – 5:05 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Your final prep ahead of tonight’s game.

📝: @Jockey pic.twitter.com/L07FMaXqyT – 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Let It Fly.

Boogie really said: “That ain’t no problem!!” pic.twitter.com/dhShqOwRjz – 4:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

ICYMI: On today’s episode of the Hornets Hive Cast, @SamFarberLive was joined by @Rod Boone to discuss his latest piece on the Ball brothers for @theobserver as they also previewed tonight’s matchup at MIL #AllFly

https://t.co/xJWhA1qRrw pic.twitter.com/E3RBaXYfrT – 4:17 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Miles Bridges has made two jumps this season. He’s gone from a guy who gets set up to one who creates his own shot AND sets up other guys.

theringer.com/nba/2021/12/1/… – 4:16 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

“Once you commit to anything, I think it can open a lot of doors for you.” pic.twitter.com/Grwp6OR3cz – 4:02 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Wayne Embry transitioned from player to GM and won the West. pic.twitter.com/p8tkC0H7i2 – 3:41 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

M-V-P! 🕺🏻🛸

✅ 19.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 9.1 AST and 1.9 STL in 16 GP this month (all team highs).

✅ 6th in the NBA in double-doubles for November (10), T-3rd in triple-doubles (2).

✅ 3rd in AST per game this month, trailing only Chris Paul and James Harden.

@LaMelo Ball | @Kia pic.twitter.com/b7a1Z4ALFo – 2:07 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Alley-Oops, Blocks, & Dunks – oh my!!

The @redbull Wiiings Cam caught it all this week: pic.twitter.com/DyGVW3Q7jh – 2:02 PM