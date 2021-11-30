Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (13-9) play against the Chicago Bulls (8-8) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 29, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 58, Chicago Bulls 69 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Here’s a nice adjustment to the Hornets exploiting Vucevic in these pick-and-pop plays.

Watch Caruso, calls out that he’s pre-switching onto Jalen McDaniels and is able to guard against the ghost screen a little more effectively than Vucevic. pic.twitter.com/jrlv6jI1Cs – 9:14 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Sixers 101, Magic 96. Philly wins a clunker, surviving a night when Embiid goes 4-of-16, Maxey goes 2-of-12 and Harris goes 8-of-20. Curry was terrific with 24 on 10-of-13 shooting.

Sixers are 11-10. Next up, a four-game trip at Boston, Atlanta and Charlotte (twice). – 9:14 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

What a ballgame….Vooch..DD- Caruso…Ball- / Hornets love to run..LaMelo-Rozier is outstanding..Washington nailing 3s… – 9:14 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Vooch is 3-3 from downtown in the first half!

@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/5JzNoyNbs1 – 9:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

24/48 mins through game 23/82.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/3Lz3NEWJTR – 9:08 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Up at the half!

Nikola Vucevic: 17 pts, 8 reb

DeMar DeRozan: 13 pts pic.twitter.com/TBQIbiYkF6 – 9:07 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Iso Caruso 👀

@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/OiwwZ4iRrK – 9:07 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Nikola Vucevic’s first half: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block. 7-12 FG, 3-3 3P

Had tough moments defensively, but the best half of basketball he’s put together in a while. And capped the second quarter with a buzzer-beating 3 from corner to put Bulls ahead 69-58 – 9:07 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Not much defense tonight at the UC, #Bulls lead Hornets 69-58 at half; Vucevic has 17 & 8, 3-for-3 from 3-pt land. DeRozan 13, Caruso 11, Lonzo 8. LaMelo has 3-5-5 for CHA. – 9:07 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Onions Baby Onions..The Vooch right corner 3… 17pts. Bulls at the break 69-58. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 9:06 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Vooch knocks down a buzzer beater 3-pointer to give the Bulls a 69-58 lead headed into the half. Things were pretty back-and-forth through the first quarter and a half, but opened up in the last few minutes for the Bulls. – 9:06 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

VOOCH TO BEAT THE BUZZER: SPLASH. pic.twitter.com/tzJPconu5g – 9:06 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 69, Hornets 58 at half

Vucevic 17 pts, 8 rebs, 4 assists

DeRozan 13 pts

Caruso 11 pts

Ball 8 pts, assists

Bulls have 19 assists already

Washington, Rozier 15 pts each – 9:05 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Bulls 69, #Hornets 58 – 9:05 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tough finish by @LaMelo Ball 💪

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Vo0yRiDtLY – 9:03 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls lead NBA at 83.9% FT shooting but are just 7-12 thus far tonight. – 9:03 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vooch has made steps on offense tonight, but the D … blah – 9:01 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Both Ball brothers have three fouls. Bulls 58-54..this may be the most entertaining game I’ve called in years. End to end action…for those old enough to remember the ABA…this is it. 3:28 left 1st half. – 8:56 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

LaMelo Ball earns his third foul by half-throwing Alex Caruso to the ground after the Bulls guard picked his pocket behind the arc – 8:56 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Bulls + Hornets = 🧨 🏀 – 8:56 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Three fouls on LaMelo now. Lonzo also has 3. – 8:56 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

TAKE FLIGHT JAVONTE GREEN.

@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/u3qZjHZp4K – 8:55 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Lonzo Ball has 3 fouls, two of which have been questionable at best. He checks out and that’s a loss. He has been a beast tonight. – 8:54 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Lonzo Ball makes up for bad call when LaMelo Ball just lost ball by blocking his brother’s shot, leading to a transition dunk. – 8:53 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

The ball finds VOOOOOOOOOOOOCH.

@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/NWeK180FDC – 8:52 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Ball is finding Nikola Vucevic in the right spots and he’s stepping into his looks confidently. 12-5-2 on 5/8 shooting (2/2 from 3) midway through second quarter – 8:52 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic has shown some signs tonight … but Charlotte isn’t Miami or the type of defense he may see come postseason … pop in some Joker tape.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 8:52 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Vučević caps off an electric series of passes — from transition to Green down low, then kicked out to LaVine, Ball and then Vooch on the perimeter — with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. Definitely a better offensive pace for the Bulls tonight. – 8:50 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Terry Rozier is going hard to the rack tonight. He’s not settling at all. – 8:50 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Ayo calls three ball, corner pocket!

@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/lyqJEmbCGm – 8:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

DEFENSE 🚫 ➡️ OFFENSE 👌

@Miles Bridges x @Terry Rozier

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/rF192227FY – 8:37 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

we got a good one already…

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/PuKKXfFst4 – 8:36 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

A high scoring pace after 1Q.

Nikola Vucevic: 9 pts, 3 reb

Ball & DeRozan: 6 pts each pic.twitter.com/grFVlFHxnt – 8:35 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Charlotte 31-30 after 1. Lonzo: 6-1-1. LaMelo: 0-5-5- 2 fouls. – 8:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first quarter: #Hornets 31, Bulls 30 – 8:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣J

@PJ Washington | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/cDQVx7lrko – 8:32 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Vucevic scored 9 points in his first stint but also missed a point-blank layup and struggled defensively with Hornets’ pick-and-pop. Washington is 4-4 from 3. – 8:29 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

LaVine again settling for long threes against the zone. 1-for-2 so far, but no attacking by the backcourt. – 8:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

3️⃣J WASHINGTON pic.twitter.com/coMoYWo0Lw – 8:28 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

DLo yelling “Charlotte vibes” from the bench — as the Wolves start slow.

“Charlotte vibes. What we gonna do about it?” – 8:24 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 21-16. 4:34 left. Vooch with 7pts. Washington-9pts. Lonzo: 6-1-1. LaMelo: 0-4-2/2 fouls. – 8:24 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

PJ Washington is 3-for-3 from 3-point range in four minutes off the bench – 8:23 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Miles Bridges rejects Lonzo Ball’s dunk attempt. – 8:21 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vooch playing more like Vooch now. Less hesitation, more looking to get his rather than play over-selfish basketball. – 8:21 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Vooch is bouncing back from a rough game on Saturday night with some confident shooting to start tonight’s game. He’s already scored 7 points this quarter, his total contribution in that loss to the Heat. – 8:21 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Rod Boone @rodboone

Two early fouls on LaMelo with 7:18 left in the first quarter. – 8:19 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Two early fouls on LaMelo Ball. – 8:19 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: PJ Washington. – 8:17 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Heck of a start for Bulls, who jump out to 10-2 lead in first three minutes. Midrange swish and a drive-and-kick assist for Nikola Vucevic, two catch-and-shoot 3s for Lonzo Ball – 8:15 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zo gets the shooter’s bounce on his first shot of the game!

@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/YgNa9rEnav – 8:14 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls have the better brother tonight so far… it’s a fluid situation… – 8:13 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls go to Vucevic on 1st possession. Swish. – 8:11 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Ball brothers start the night guarding one another. LaMelo beats Lonzo to the bucket, but can’t finish the layup. Going to be a fun matchup all night. – 8:11 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

LaVine – flu-game? Non-Covid related of course…. – 8:10 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

𝐖𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲.

Tune in at 8pm on @HornetsOnBally & @wfnz 610 AM/102.5 FM. pic.twitter.com/nC2WASpnmn – 7:50 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo currently has the whole court to himself warming up. pic.twitter.com/v5sfy4RCXj – 7:35 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls have Zach LaVine (illness) listed in starting lineup vs Charlotte – 7:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Nick Richards is getting a huge birthday present: he’s starting his first career NBA game tonight. PJ Washington will come off the bench. – 7:32 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

My guy Zach is a go @Zach LaVine TONIGHT’S STARTERS:

Team : CHA (Visitor)

Ball, LaMelo

Bridges, Miles

Hayward, Gordon

Richards, Nick

Rozier, Terry

Team : CHI (Home)

Ball, Lonzo

DeRozan, DeMar

Green, Javonte

LaVine, Zach

Vucevic, Nikola – 7:32 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Same starters tonight vs. Charlotte!

@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/IaEfDySo4D – 7:30 PM

The birthday boy has entered the chat! 🎉

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/5aNrPKcVPc – 7:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Bringin’ the Buzz to the Windy City 💨

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/eywhkulXBN – 7:21 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Thinking out loud: Are some of the people worried the #Hornets won’t have Cody Martin available tonight the same ones who didn’t think he was even good enough to be on the team and was an offensive liability? – 7:18 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs CHI

Mason Plumlee (R Calf Strain) is out.

Cody Martin (Illness) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/HZZHiGVHhR – 7:09 PM

Second Chance Points = 💰

This season, @bluecrossnc is donating up to $30,000 to local organizations devoted to advancing food security in the Charlotte area. 🙌 So far this season, they’ve donated $5,800!

#SwarmToServe x #AllFly pic.twitter.com/QcVusmkmi2 – 7:01 PM

About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for CHA/CHI live on League Pass with @John Hollinger!

Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast – 7:00 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said the #Hornets will probably go with length filling Cody Martin’s spot off the bench. Jalen McDaniels could get extra time tonight. He also mentioned James Bouknight as a possibility, but also said they likely won’t go that route. – 6:52 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls coach Billy Donovan just informed the media that Patrick Williams is looking to enroll in online classes at Florida State…

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/realtime/mMWNN… – 6:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Cody Martin has been downgraded to out. He’s not playing tonight against the Bulls. – 6:32 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine is moving toward being able to play without brace on his left thumb. Doesn’t know exactly when, but said he’s getting “pretty close”

LaVine has been nursing a sprain there since aggravating a jammed thumb against Toronto on Oct. 25 – 6:28 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine will be a game day decision for today’s Chicago Bulls game after missing shootaround due to illness.

Billy Donovan says he tested negative for COVID-19, but was running a fever earlier. – 6:18 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says Zach LaVine will be a game-time decision with illness, non-COVID. Missed shootaround today. #Bulls – 6:17 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Zach LaVine is a gametime decision vs. Hornets, Billy Donovan says. All COVID tests came back negative, but has a fever and missed shootaround. Gonna see how warmups go – 6:17 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Zach LaVine is game time decision. ( illness) not Covid related. – 6:17 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Zach LaVine game-time decision. – 6:16 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine is a gametime decision vs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan. He’s battling a non-COVID-related illness. – 6:16 PM

All these road games really effecting my ability to watch the Hornets live. Unsure if I’ll make tonight, but if not will catch up tomorrow – 6:16 PM

Our @DunkinDonuts Dunk of the Week: pic.twitter.com/Nh28yPtXKH – 6:00 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Game night @Chicago Bulls @Charlotte Hornets @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy 6:45 pre pic.twitter.com/PcP0lsWcPQ – 5:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

📍 Chi-Town

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/6QS4UZLTvI – 4:07 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Zach LaVine has been listed as questionable tonight with a non-COVID related illness. – 3:31 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Hornets in our house tonight.

@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/G3bAr2qgI3 – 3:30 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine has landed on Bulls’ injury report as questionable with an illness. – 3:25 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Cody Martin (illness) has been added to the injury report and is questionable for tonight’s game against the Bulls. He missed this morning’s shootaround. – 2:34 PM

