Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (13-11) play against the Atlanta Hawks (11-11) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 5, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 99, Atlanta Hawks 92 (End Q3)

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Cody Martin has a new career high 17 points with a three to beat the buzzer at the end of the 3rd quarter. His previous high was 15 against the Heat – 7:44 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks battled back to briefly take the lead, 89-87, with 4:50 to play in the third quarter, but will enter the fourth trailing the Hornets, 99-92. – 7:44 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks trail the Hornets 99-92 at the end of the third quarter. Basket didn’t count at the end of the quarter.

Collins: 22/9/4, 9/16 FG

Huerter: 18, 6/10 FG

Young: 17/11, 6/15 FG, 6 turnovers – 7:43 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

CoTHREE 👌

@cody_martin15 | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/uiWT3PuzE1 – 7:43 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Let 'em know John Collins 🔨😤

pic.twitter.com/DpVMbI9dmz – 7:42 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

pic.twitter.com/r7WRbsv8hN – 7:37 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

10-0 run for Charlotte to take a 97-89 lead vs. Atlanta, 2:24 to play in the third quarter – 7:36 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Stills of the squad. 📸 pic.twitter.com/NwlokYayYu – 7:33 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

John Collins poster! pic.twitter.com/I0nwRNIbGn – 7:29 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Another vicious John Collins dunk, feels like he has at least one insane dunk per game now pic.twitter.com/w9Qx0Qlila – 7:29 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Another day, another body caught by John Collins – 7:28 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

After trailing by 11, Hawks have taken an 82-78 lead and are outscoring the Hornets 21-10 to start the third quarter. – 7:27 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With a double-double tonight (currently 12 pts/10 assts), Trae Young has his NBA-leading 12th points/assists double-double, and fifth in his last six games. – 7:25 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

John Collins has reached the 20-point mark for the eighth time this season. – 7:24 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hornets scored 1.39 points per possession in the first half. Hornets only had 1 turnover, compared to Hawks’ 7. – 7:06 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Up at the break! 👏

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/cWb1tjhLEf – 7:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/PiAsFslxQv – 7:04 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

HALFTIME: Hornets 68, Hawks 61

John Collins: 14 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast

Kevin Huerter: 13 pts, 2 ast

TLC: 10 pts, 3 reb, 2 blk

Trae Young: 9 pts, 8 ast

Gallo: 11 pts – 7:03 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

An all round fantastic half of basketball for the Hornets, staggered by how organized they look, credit to the coaching staff and players – 7:03 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks trail the Hornets 68-61 at the end of the first half.

Collins: 14/4/3, 6/9 FG

Huerter: 13, 4/7 FG

Young: 9/8, 3/10 FG, 5 turnovers – 7:02 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

For the third time this season, Clint Capela has reached double figures in rebounds in the first half. – 6:59 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

It's KO Time‼️ 🥊🥊🥊

@Kelly Oubre | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/xz2Wdoyz4o – 6:58 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his third rebound tonight, John Collins has 2,200 in his career … He is the 28th Atlanta Hawk to reach that mark. – 6:53 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks have six turnovers, including a bunch of the live-ball variety. The Hornets have one. – 6:53 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

The Hornets, without two of their top scorers, are scoring at will against this Hawks defense. Charlotte is scoring almost 1.5 points per possessions. – 6:51 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Danilo Gallinari’s offense is potent against this type of switching. – 6:42 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Solomon Hill (right hamstring injury) will not return to tonight’s game. – 6:39 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Solomon Hill (right hamstring injury) will not return to tonight’s game. – 6:39 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Solomon Hill (right hamstring injury) will not return to the game. – 6:39 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Solomon Hill has been ruled out with a right hamstring injury. – 6:38 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

👀

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/I76OFZ72vI – 6:37 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

After the first quarter: Hawks 30, Hornets 30

John Collins: 8 pts, 2 reb

Trae Young: 5 pts, 4 ast – 6:35 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Solomon Hill is gingerly walking back to the locker room, with some help.

Looked like he came down awkwardly on the play before. – 6:33 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Solomon Hill just awkwardly fell on that last defensive possession. He’s going straight to the locker room. – 6:32 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Solomon Hill is limping off after a loose-ball collision. – 6:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Clear the lane for SKY MILES! ✈️

@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/W1HuRymooy – 6:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Lou Williams Is appearing in his 1,086th career game tonight, tying Clyde Drexler for 84th place in NBA history. – 6:27 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Sweet Spot 🍬

@Gordon Hayward | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/l5m7jrCegw – 6:25 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Scottie Lewis taking his chance and making his presence felt with A+ cheerleading on the sideline. But in all seriousness, a really solid start, Ish doing a good job of getting the team organized offensively and still playing with pace, Oubre’s getting his shots up tonight! – 6:22 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Randomly threw on the Hawks game and just saw @Lang Whitaker ‘s better half being honored during the first TV timeout. Congratulations! – 6:20 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his first FGM, Clint Capela has 2,300 in his career … He is the 13th player since the 14-15 season to have at least 5,300 pts, 2,300 FGM and 4,400 rebs … In 421 career gms, he is tied for the 5th-quickest among that group in terms of games played to reach those marks. – 6:18 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

When the Hornets switch Ish Smith onto John Collins, it would behoove them to incite some Wake Forest on Wake Forest violence. – 6:12 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

D’Angelo Russell pops up on the Timberwolves injury report today with right ankle soreness. He is listed as questionable for Monday’s game against Atlanta.

Russell missed two games earlier in the season with a right ankle sprain. – 6:05 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

If you weren’t aware that Hawks-Hornets was a 6:00 PM ET game, this tweet is your final warning. – 6:04 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley (groin) and Karl-Anthony Towns (tailbone) are both listed as questionable to play on Monday against Atlanta.

Beverley’s timeline had been targeting this week as a return, and Towns almost played last game. – 6:02 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

After missing the last few games (flu), Jaden McDaniels is probable to play Monday against Atlanta – 6:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Switching things up with a 6pm tip tonight! 🙌

📍 – Atlanta, GA

🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson

⏰ – 6PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/9JAIXalngJ – 5:59 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Buzz City fans in the ATL 💜

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/sbHrh1loc3 – 5:50 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hornets are starting Hayward, Washington, Oubre, Richards, Smith.

TLC starts again for ATL. – 5:38 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot gets the starting nod again for the Hawks, alongside Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela. – 5:37 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Hornets

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

TImothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

John Collins

Clint Capela – 5:35 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets starters:

Ish Smith

Kelly Oubre

Gordon Hayward

Miles Bridges

Nick Richards – 5:31 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Tobias Harris is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Hornets with a non-COVID illness #Sixers – 5:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/jvUX8imSJr – 5:30 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks say Trae Young is available. – 5:16 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Good luck tonight, all Hornets fans are excited to see you show out @James Bouknight – 5:15 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young (left knee soreness) is available for tonight’s game, Hawks say. – 5:15 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Trae Young is available for tonight’s game – 5:15 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Hawks big man Clint Capela comes into tonight’s game as one of only three players in the NBA this season to be averaging at least 11.0 PPG and 12.5 RPG, while John Collins is one of only five players to be averaging at least 16.0 PPG on .570 FG%. – 5:08 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

On the latest Hawks injury report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:

Kevin Huerter (left quad soreness) is available.

Trae Young (left knee soreness) is questionable. – 5:08 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Kevin Huerter is available for tonight’s game. Trae Young still listed as questionable. – 5:08 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego also suggested #Hornets aren’t getting LaMelo, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee or Jalen McDaniels back until after the conclusion of the 3-game homestand that begins tomorrow against Philadelphia. Sounds like they won’t be available until potentially Dec. 13 in Dallas. – 5:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

ICYMI: @Kelly Oubre sat down with @Rod Boone of @theobserver to discuss his strong start to the season, how much he enjoys playing for the @Charlotte Hornets and more #AllFly

Read about it here: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 5:01 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego mentions James Bouknight and JT Thor as possibilities to get serious playing time against the Hawks. Asked him if was going to start Bouknight and he didn’t say for sure. But it’s all hands on deck.

“Everybody’s been looking for more of an opportunity,” he said. – 4:52 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs ATL

LaMelo Ball (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.

Jalen McDaniels (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.

Mason Plumlee (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.

Terry Rozier (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Yv9RBBMPzG – 4:47 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Asked Nate McMillan about the Hornets missing LaMelo Ball:

“He’s a big part of what they do. They still have a very high-powered offense. First in points, they shoot the 3-ball well, they establish their tempo.”

Hornets are No. 1 in ppg (114.9) and 3-point % (38.3) – 4:29 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young (left knee soreness) and Kevin Huerter (left quad soreness) will be game-time decisions, per Nate McMillan.

Cam Reddish (non-COVID illness) is out. – 4:19 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Cam Reddish is out.

Kevin Huerter and Trae Young are gametime decisions. – 4:18 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Kevin Huerter, Trae Young are game time decisions. Cam Reddish is out, Nate McMillan said. – 4:18 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Atlanta enters today’s game tied for the most home wins in the Eastern Conference (8-3). In the Hawks eight wins, they’re outscoring their opponents by +8.5 PPG – the highest margin of victory in the East.



Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 4:14 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

2:30 injury report for ATL/CHA pic.twitter.com/vTZYBcWpvH – 3:09 PM

Our best bet and prediction for Sunday’s Hornets vs. Hawks game, with odds from Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/05/hor… – 2:02 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Chris Finch said Karl-Anthony Towns was able to practice today. Things look good for tomorrow against Atlanta but they will see how he responds tomorrow before making a decision. – 1:55 PM

All you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Hornets vs. Hawks game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/05/hor… – 1:38 PM

🤞🏽💙 – 1:32 PM

