Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NBA Play-In game?

The No. 10 seed Charlotte Hornets (43-39) and No. 9 seed Atlanta Hawks (43-39) face off on Wednesday at State Farm Arena in an NBA Play-In Tournament game.

The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. MST and can be seen on ESPN.

Who will win the game?

Check out these odds, picks and predictions for the contest.

The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Atlanta is -200 on the money line and Charlotte is +160.

The over/under for the game is set at 237.5 points.

The winner of the game will advance to face the loser of Tuesday's Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game on Friday, with the winner of that game becoming the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and facing the Miami Heat in the first round.

NBA Play-In Tournament picks, predictions:

Top Bet: Hawks 121, Hornets 115

It writes: "Trae Young and the Hawks are ready for Charlotte. They ended their regular season with a dominant 130-114 road win over the Houston Rockets Sunday, with Young leading his squad with 28 points to go with 11 assists. Atlanta will be a problem for the Hornets partly because this Hawks team has good playoff experience, making a deep run in last year’s postseason. Plus, the Hawks will look to take advantage of Charlotte’s defense that’s been constantly abused by teams in the regular season. In four meetings with the Hornets in the regular season, Atlanta averaged 115.3 points per game on 48 percent shooting from the field. Kevin Huerter could be the x-factor in this game for Atlanta, as he’s averaged 18.0 points on 52.1 percent shooting in all games in the regular season versus the Hornets."

Picks and Parlays: Hornets 121, Hawks 117

It writes: "Atlanta F/C John Collins has been diagnosed with a plantar fascia tear in his right foot and remains out indefinitely. The Hornets lost in this spot last season by 27 points at Indiana and I expect them to make amends. Take Charlotte to pull off the upset. "

Story continues

More: NBA Playoffs schedule, TV information: How to watch 2022 NBA postseason, Play-In tournament

More: NBA Playoffs odds: Money lines, point spreads, over/unders for 2022 NBA postseason games

Sidelines.io: Hornets 116, Hawks 106

It writes: "Despite their struggles recently, the Hornets still sport a strong 36-30-2 record against the spread this season. They have covered three of their last five games and are 17-15-1 ATS at home."

CBS Sports: Hawks will defeat Hornets in NBA Play-In game

Seven of the site's eight experts picks the Hawks to win the game on Wednesday.

More: NBA title odds: Phoenix Suns' odds to win 2022 NBA Championship increase

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are favored to beat the Charlotte Hornets in their NBA Play-In Tournament game on Wednesday.

Bleacher Report: Hawks 123, Hornets 114

Greg Swartz writes: "Atlanta has been one of the hottest teams over the last few months and has the playoff experience edge here. They move on to face the Cavaliers while the Hornets go home."

ESPN: Hawks have a 69% chance to win the game

The site's Basketball Power Index gives the Hornets a 31% chance to win the game.

Five Thirty Eight: Hawks have a 73% win probability

The site gives the Hornets a 27% win probability in the NBA Play-In Tournament game.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks picks, predictions, odds play-in