Charlotte Hornets unveil ‘Let’s Fly’ theme for new season

The Charlotte Hornets have announced their theme for the 2022-2023 season.

The team launched the tagline “Let’s Fly” with a video posted to their social media on Friday.

The only way is up, and the city is rising as a collective. Let’s Fly.



Similar to the previous slogan, “All Fly,” the new theme is meant to represent the team’s next step in their growth, the Hornets said.

“’Let’s Fly’ is meant to be a rallying call inviting fans and the community to join the team as it continues to ascend, both this season and moving into the future as the Hornets spread their wings and take the next step in their growth,” the Hornets said.

Officials said it’s a nod to the Hornets’ style of play, which they described as “an up-tempo, attacking style with swarming intensity.”

“Let’s Fly” also symbolizes the team’s commitment to the city of Charlotte and its residents, the Hornets said.

The Hornets opened the new season Wednesday with a 129-102 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs. On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the team’s home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

