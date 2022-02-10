Charlotte Hornets trade for Montrezl Harrell, send two players to Wizards

Montrezl Harrell has played well in his visits to Charlotte. The Tarboro, N.C. native is about to get the opportunity to do it a little more often.

The Hornets agreed to acquire Montrezl Harrell from Washington prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told The Observer. Ish Smith and Vernon Carey Jr. were sent to the Wizards in exchange for Harrell, who immediately gives the Hornets length inside.

A native of Tarboro, N,C., Harrell should assist in providing the Hornets with more rim protection than they currently posses. It’s a glaring area of deficiency that’s been exploited by opponents repeatedly this season and the Hornets had to try to do something to improve it. He’s not the greatest of defenders at times, but his work rate, length and energy allow him to be effective enough.

Harrell, 28, averaged 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists mostly as a reserve for Washington. In his two games against the Hornets this season, he was a force and totaled 39 points and 27 rebounds. He’s not a great 3-point shooter and isn’t going to stretch the defense much. He’s canned just 26.7 percent of his attempts beyond the arc this season.

Scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, he is in the final year of a two-year, $18.9 million pact he inked as a free agent to play with the Los Angeles in 2020. But after one season with the Lakers, he was traded to the Wizards in July along with Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Russell Westbrook.

Sending Smith back to the team he played for last season prior to signing with the Hornets as free agent in August opens up potential playing time in the backcourt for James Bouknight. The rookie got into a public spat with coach James Borrego on Saturday during the Hornets’ loss to Miami and hasn’t played in their past two games due to a sprained right wrist. Borrego said they were going to do their best to find time for Bouknight and this could be the avenue the 21-year-old needs to see more action.