Charlotte Hornets all-time roster: See which legends made the cut
As part of celebrating their 75th anniversary, the NBA is releasing a list of the greatest 75 players of all-time, which they’re calling NBA 75.
In honor of NBA 75, we have put together a similar list — the Charlotte Hornets all-time roster. The roster is made up of the most important 15 players and three coaches in Hornets history, starting from 1988, through the Bobcats era, to present day.
Now, for players like LaMelo Ball, who will undeniably make this list eventually, don’t fit the bill of making the all-time roster for the Hornets with playing such small stints with the franchise.
Check out our Charlotte Hornets all-time roster below.
Head Coach: Allan Bristow
AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber
Assistant Coach: Paul Silas
AP Photo/Chuck Burton
Assistant Coach: Dave Cowens
AP Photo/Bob Jordan
Starting PG: Kemba Walker
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Starting SG: Dell Curry
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Starting SF: Glen Rice
AP Photo/Mark Duncan
Starting PF: Larry Johnson
Photo Credit: Jonathan Daniel
Starting C: Alonzo Mourning
AP Photo/Fred Jewell
Sixth Man: Baron Davis
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
Reserve: Vlade Divac
DANIEL LIPPITT/AFP via Getty Images
Reserve: Muggsy Bogues
AP Photo/Barry Jarvinen
Reserve: Gerald Wallace
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Reserve: Derrick Coleman
Otto Greule Jr. /Allsport
Reserve: Stephen Jackson
Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Reserve: Eddie Jones
NELL REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images
Reserve: David Wesley
AP Photo/Chuck Burton
Reserve: Al Jefferson
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Reserve: Kendall Gill
JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images
