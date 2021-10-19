Charlotte Hornets all-time roster: See which legends made the cut

As part of celebrating their 75th anniversary, the NBA is releasing a list of the greatest 75 players of all-time, which they’re calling NBA 75.

In honor of NBA 75, we have put together a similar list — the Charlotte Hornets all-time roster. The roster is made up of the most important 15 players and three coaches in Hornets history, starting from 1988, through the Bobcats era, to present day.

Now, for players like LaMelo Ball, who will undeniably make this list eventually, don’t fit the bill of making the all-time roster for the Hornets with playing such small stints with the franchise.

Check out our Charlotte Hornets all-time roster below.

Head Coach: Allan Bristow

Assistant Coach: Paul Silas

Assistant Coach: Dave Cowens

Starting PG: Kemba Walker

Starting SG: Dell Curry

Starting SF: Glen Rice

Starting PF: Larry Johnson

Starting C: Alonzo Mourning

Sixth Man: Baron Davis

Reserve: Vlade Divac

Reserve: Muggsy Bogues

Reserve: Gerald Wallace

Reserve: Derrick Coleman

Reserve: Stephen Jackson

Reserve: Eddie Jones

Reserve: David Wesley

Reserve: Al Jefferson

Reserve: Kendall Gill

