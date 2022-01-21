The Charlotte Hornets are a team that Terry Rozier doesn’t want to leave

After a slow start to his third season in Charlotte, Terry Rozier is in the groove.

Through the Hornets’ last six games leading into Friday night’s matchup with Oklahoma City, Rozier averaged 24.3 points, 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals. That’s tops on the team and ranked 13th in the league. He’s posted scored 20 or more points in five of his last six games, including three straight earlier this month.

He’s in a really good flow offensively and he wants to keep it going.

In this week’s episode of The QC Hornets Nest, Rozier In this latest episode, Rozier gets candid about what it’s been like to settle in with the Hornets after getting traded here for Kemba Walker in 2019, how he enjoys forming a one-two punch with LaMelo Ball, his slick dribbling moves, why he doesn’t see himself leaving Charlotte any time soon and much more.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.