Hornets suspend broadcaster after tweet about Jazz-Nuggets game that contained racial slur

The Charlotte Hornets said Tuesday that radio announcer John Focke had been suspended indefinitely after he sent a tweet about the Nuggets’ Monday win over the Jazz that included a racial slur.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the recent social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke,” the team said in a statement. “As an organization, we do not condone this type of language. John has been suspended indefinitely as we investigate the matter more closely.”

Charlotte Hornets Statement: pic.twitter.com/4RaDvcSfHU — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) August 18, 2020

Focke was tweeting during the Nuggets’ overtime win over the Jazz. Per screen shots of the now-deleted tweet, it read, “Shot making in this Jazz-[Nuggets] game is awesome! Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!” The slur was in the tweet instead of “Nuggets.”

He apologized for his tweet Monday night.

“Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game,” Focke wrote. “I don’t know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I’m truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended.”

Focke was hired by the Hornets to be the team’s radio broadcaster before the 2019-20 season. The team was one of the eight teams that were not invited to the NBA bubble to finish out the regular season ahead of the 2020 playoffs.

The Hornets suspended radio announcer John Focke for a tweet on Monday. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) More

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: