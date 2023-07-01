Charlotte Hornets ‘strongly considering’ making an offer for Celtics forward

Grant Williams is a restricted free agent this offseason after he and the Boston Celtics failed to reach an agreement for a contract extension last summer. Williams has developed a reputation as one of the best young three-and-d wings in the NBA. Boston’s cap situation is rather precarious after acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal.

As such, Williams could potentially find himself fielding contract offers that Boston won’t be willing to match. Should Williams accept a deal from elsewhere, the Celtics would be losing a homegrown talent, with nothing coming back in return – such is the risk of free agency.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Charlotte Hornets could become a threat to prise Williams away from the Celtics this summer.

The Hornets are strongly considering an offer sheet to Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams, sources told @hoopshype. Williams has also received interest from the Mavericks. Charlotte is also in discussions with its restricted free agent PJ Washington on a possible deal. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2023

Last season, Williams shot 43% from the corner three and 38% from everywhere else around the perimeter. Williams has proven himself capable of guarding multiple positions across the court, including some impressive performances against some of the best centers in the NBA.

During the playoffs, Williams also displayed a competitive edge that will endear him to coaches and front offices around the NBA. For his part, Williams appears to be approaching a potential change of scenery with professionalism and a zen-like mentality.

Advertisement

“No matter what comes of it, no matter what happens, you want to make sure you’re leaving a place with a good heart and good mind,” Williams told CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning on July 1. “I feel like I’ve done my best here [in Boston], trying to be not only a good person, but a good teammate. That’s just how you have to carry yourself wherever you are.”

If given the choice, Boston would likely want to keep Williams around, however, his growth throughout the duration of his rookie contract likely means he will get an offer that the Celtics can’t match. Unfortunately, the Celtics have other contracts to keep in mind, specifically a supermax extension for Jaylen Brown. Williams could be a casualty of his own success, at least in Boston.

More News!

Report: Boston Celtics 'not currently looking to trade (Malcolm) Brogdon' Boston alum, Jayson Tatum pal Javonte Green 'would welcome' a return to the Celtics Could Israeli point guard Yam Madar finally join the Boston Celtics?

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire