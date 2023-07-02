Charlotte Hornets sign Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr.

The Charlotte Hornets have announced another 2023 NBA Draft Pick: Nick Smith Jr.

The University of Arkansas shooting guard was the 27th overall pick in this year’s draft. Smith Jr. averaged 12.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 25 minutes per game for his only season at Arkansas.

ALSO READ: Hornets’ Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, become restricted free agents

Smith Jr. was a consensus top-three recruit in the country out of North Little Rock High School, won the 2021-2022 USA Today National High School Player of the Year and Arkansas Player of the Year, and won the state championship as a senior.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He was also named the co-MVP of the 2022 Jordan Brand Classic and took part in the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit.

Smith Jr. was picked by the Hornets on June 27th. The team announced that he will be wearing number 00 in the team’s summer league.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Hornets announce signing of Brandon Miller)







