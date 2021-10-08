The Charlotte Hornets shuffled their roster, signed two players and waived a pair

With less than a week remaining in their preseason, the Charlotte Hornets made some moves to the back end of their roster on Friday.

After waiving DJ Carton and Xavier Sneed, they signed Jalen Crutcher and Cameron McGriff. Crutcher, who played in college at Dayton, was a member of Milwaukee’s summer league team. McGriff, an Oklahoma State product, was on the Hornets’ summer league roster, although he didn’t play in any games. Both signed Exhibit 10 contracts, sources told the Observer.

The signings of Crutcher and McGriff means the Hornets’ roster still stands at the maximum of 20. They also retain the G League rights to Carton and Sneed, putting them on track to potentially join the Greensboro Swarm.

There, they could work with new first-year coach Jordan Surencamp, who’s already familiar with them thanks to his time as the Hornets’ head video coordinator.