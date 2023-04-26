Charlotte Hornets’ roster in flux as their offseason begins: Who stays and who goes?

In examining where things went wrong for the Charlotte Hornets over the past half-dozen months, Mitch Kupchak pointed directly to the composition of the roster he’s responsible for putting together.

It got exposed. And quickly.

“We’re not quite deep enough yet to sustain major injuries and still tread water,” the Hornets GM and president of basketball operations said during his end-of-season news conference. “That’s something that we have to continue to work on. Every year, we’ve added picks, young players.

“And then this offseason, I don’t know if we’re going to add five, but we’re going to add a couple. We’re going to add talent this year, and that’ll improve our depth next year.”

The number five Kupchak referenced is the number of selections the Hornets have in the upcoming June draft. But while there’s uncertainty in how many they’ll use, among the expected accessories they’ll bring on board: an eventual reunion with Miles Bridges, who will have to sit out the first 10 games of next season as part of his suspension handed down by the NBA. His return should have some effect on how the Hornets decide to build their team around star point guard LaMelo Ball.

With their offseason underway, here’s a look at the Hornets’ top rotational players, where we examine their overall positional fit and whether they could be a part of any potential roster reconstruction that has them in a jersey other than purple and teal next season.

The question marks

PJ Washington

Contract status for 2023-24: Restricted free agent

When the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement in October on a rookie extension, he was forced to bet on himself. Show and prove, in a sense. Well, not only was he extremely effective, he was the most durable player on the team. Averaging a career-high 15.7 points per game and finishing ranked 19th in the NBA with 33 made field goals in the clutch — that’s when the score is within five points with five minutes remaining of the fourth quarter — have him on an upward trajectory. His clutch field goal percentage of 52.4 placed him behind only Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Washington’s Bradley Beal and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox for those who’ve registered at least 50 clutch attempts.

He’s said he wants to stay with the Hornets and they really like him and consider the 24-year-old a part of their young core. Unless he gets an offer sheet during free agency that the Hornets are unwilling to match, expect to see the versatile big man shifting between power forward and center positions again with the Hornets next season.

Kelly Oubre

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

Looking back on it, his 2021 free agency signing was a steal, and he proved to be a really good fit. The mercurial swingman pocketed roughly $12 million in each of his two seasons with the Hornets and got better each year. He recorded career bests in points (20.3) and steals (1.4) per game in 2022-23 and had that impressive streak to begin the season, scoring in double figures in his first 34 appearances — his longest streak as a pro.

Whether it was off the bench or in a starting role, he provided instant offense. He’s said multiple times that he wants to return and remain in Charlotte, and the Hornets like his presence and abilities. His situation will depend on the market, and whether he receives an offer the Hornets deem too much.

Hornets forward Kelly Oubre, Jr. during interviews wrapping up the end of the Hornets’ season at Spectrum Center on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Dennis Smith Jr.

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

Who could have predicted his career renaissance? He didn’t even officially join the team until training camp, after initially turning heads while working out with the players in September. He quickly morphed into the Hornets’ best defender. According to Cleaning the Glass, Charlotte limited opponents to 10.7 fewer points per 100 possessions when he was on the court, which represents the second-best improvement in the league for players who logged a minimum of 1,000 minutes. Like Oubre, he’s also repeatedly said his preference is to play for the Hornets again next season. Look for both sides to be eager to get something done to retain the services of the 25-year-old.

Théo Maledon

Contract status: Restricted free agent

Plucked off the waiver wire during training camp in October, he played well, particularly down the stretch when he averaged a double-double (14.2 points and 10.2 assists) over a five-game stretch to end the season. Given he spent the entire 2022-23 campaign on a two-way contract, Maledon was an inexpensive commodity for the Hornets. They can extend a $2 million qualifying offer to lay the foundation to bring him back as the third point guard option again if they so choose.

Svi Mykhailiuk

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

Considered an afterthought by some following his trade deadline day acquisition, he was counted on late in the season as the Hornets’ injuries kept piling up. He scored at least 15 points in his last six games, easily the longest streak of his career. But the question is: Are those ‘empty’ numbers? Because the Hornets weren’t utilizing their veterans down the stretch of the season, it’s hard to quantify exactly what to make of his short stint with the team. He did display an ability to shoot and seems to have a solid basketball I.Q. Still, is that enough to solidify one of the final roster spots? Probably not.

Not going anywhere

LaMelo Ball

Contract status: Final season of four-year, $35.5 million deal

What else is there to say other than he’s the face of the franchise and the player the Hornets have longed for? He elevated his game to new heights, joining Portland’s Damian Lillard as the second player in NBA history to average at least 23 points and eight assists with four 3-pointers made. Overall, he established career bests this season in points (23.3), assists (8.4), 3-point makes per game and turnover percentage (14.3). All that has him on the cusp of being locked up for the foreseeable future once the Hornets offer him the rookie max extension before the season begins. His infectious smile gets beamed into living rooms during his commercials and there’s no way the Hornets want to part with the guy who puts so many fans in the stands at Spectrum Center — and in NBA cities around the country.

Gordon Hayward

Contract status: Final season of a four year, $120 million deal

Being in the last year of his pact incrementally ups the slim chance that he could be moved, but it remains unlikely given the amount he’s earning ($31.5 million) and his injury history. Hayward appeared in 50 games in 2022-23, marking the most he’s logged in his tenure with the Hornets, and he’s going into the offseason healthy for the first time in recent memory. If he can avoid the injury bug that’s bitten him so much and have a strong initial four months heading into the February trade deadline, perhaps then he could be moved to a contender or a team looking to clear salary cap space off its books for the summer of 2024.

Hornets guard Gordon Hayward during interviews wrapping up the end of the Hornets’ season at Spectrum Center on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Cody Martin

Contract status: Second season of a four year, $32 million contract

Playing in just seven games due to injury after inking his new deal last summer, it was a struggle for the swingman to get on the court and be a part of the action. It’s hard to see any team breaking down the Hornets’ door for him following his frustrating season that included arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in November.

Mark Williams

Second season of a four year, $18 million contract

Finally, it appears the Hornets have solved one of their biggest dilemmas: finding a center who can be a force on both sides of the ball. He ended his rookie campaign on a nice note, posting a career-high 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and two blocks in their season-ending victory in Cleveland on April 9. In fact, he recorded double-doubles in each of his last three games. Undoubtedly, he’s their big man of the present and future.

Nick Richards

Contract status: First season of a three year, $15 million deal

Some turned their heads and held their noses back in September when coach Steve Clifford said the 25-year-old was among the most impressive player during workouts heading into training camp. But he proved to be a good option inside and aided in fortifying one of the team’s biggest weaknesses. He averaged career highs in points (8.2), rebounds (6.4) and blocks (1.1) and his steady play earned him a contract extension last month. As an inexpensive backup, sending him elsewhere makes little sense unless it reels in a better option. Plus, he can’t be dealt until December at the earliest anyway due to restrictions in the CBA .

JT Thor

Contract status: Third season of a four year, $6.6 million deal

It didn’t take long for him to quickly become a favorite of Clifford, who constantly raved about the 20-year-old’s team-first mentality. He was a solid contributor and averaged 11 points in the five games leading into the April 9 season finale. His 3-point shot improved dramatically, with him nailing at least one beyond the arc in 14 straight outings, and that combined with his length and versatility defensively propelled him in the 69 games he appeared in. He’s certainly not untouchable, but as a genuinely inexpensive piece with a noticeable upside, the Hornets would be wise to hold onto him.

Bryce McGowens

Contract status: Second season of a four year, $7.4 million deal

The Hornets like his demeanor, skill set and work ethic too much to part with their 2022 second-round pick, whose two-way deal got converted to a standard NBA contract in February. He cracked the rotation and gradually got better with each appearance, compiling efforts that greatly suggest he can be a factor on both sides of the ball.

Hornets guard Bryce McGowens takes the ball to the hoop as Clippers forward Nicolas Batum defends during the game at Spectrum Center on Monday, December 5, 2022 in Charlotte, N.C.

Could be on the move

James Bouknight

Contract status: Third season of a four year, $19.1 million deal

Two full years into his life as a pro, things still haven’t fallen into place and his future with the organization is one that bears monitoring. He didn’t help matters by getting off to a rough start just before the season. He never found his rhythm, spending the bulk of the past five months shuffling between the G League Greensboro Swarm and the Hornets’ main roster. His less-than-exciting sophomore campaign didn’t do much to increase his trade prospects and likely had the opposite effect, meaning the Hornets can’t truly obtain equal value for their 2021 lottery pick. For him to be shipped off to another locale, he would probably have to be included in a package deal, possibly to assist in matching salaries or either swapping him for someone else who may benefit from a change of scenery.

Terry Rozier

Contract status: Second season of a four-year, $97 million contract

As the heart and soul of the team, there’s no doubt what the veteran guard brings to the table. And with three years and more than $73 million remaining on the extension he inked in 2021 that kicked in last August, he may not be overly enticing to prospective trade partners. But, he’s just shy of 30 years old and following four playoff-free seasons during his tenure with the Hornets, it’s fair to wonder if he would welcome a change, possibly to a Western Conference team that gets up and down the floor. The Hornets need to figure out if the tandem of him and Ball together is going to work sufficiently long term. If not, then why not do something about it now?

Kai Jones

Contract status: Third season of a four year, $13.4 million deal

Raw and athletic, the rangy 20-year-old dented the rotation occasionally and displayed some of the gifts that led to him being the second of the Hornets’ two first-round selections in 2021. His best outing came in their win in Oklahoma City last month when he posted career bests with 12 points and 14 rebounds – 11 coming on the defensive end – and connected on all five field goals to record his first double-double. Bouncing between Greensboro and Charlotte allowed him to gain plenty of playing time and he’s probably going to need a very good summer to consistently crack the frontcourt lineup in 2023-24. At the moment, there is no definitive spot for him, which could lead to him being packaged in the right deal should it come along for Kupchak.