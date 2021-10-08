Charlotte Hornets rookie Kai Jones enduring growing pains, waiting for chance to shine

On the morning of his first home game as a pro, albeit of the preseason variety, Kai Jones was up bright and early getting that work in at the Atlantic Health Training Center.

Shootaround beckoned for the Charlotte Hornets rookie, and his turn to get himself tuned up came at the same time the activity in uptown’s nearby banking towers started in earnest. The Hornets were going to be down a couple of key players in their matchup with Memphis at Spectrum Center and the absence of one of them — starting center Mason Plumlee — meant Jones was potentially in line for more playing time.

No rah-rah speech was necessary from any of the veterans. Jones knew he could be hearing his name called by coach James Borrego and summoned off the bench against the Grizzlies.

“They haven’t said anything to me, but in my mind it’s common sense,” Jones said. “You are going to get an opportunity. So I’ve been looking at it like that since Summer League. Every chance that you get to show (something), everybody’s watching because you are new and you are a rookie and you have a lot to prove.

“So every chance that you get to go you on the floor, whether it’s shootaround, whether it’s practice, whether it’s just a workout, you are showing them what you are capable of. So that’s been my approach every day — just go out there and play as hard as I can and be the best version of myself for the team.”

After quickly becoming a household name during Las Vegas Summer League action thanks in part some high-flying, rim-rattling throwdowns, Jones is being brought along slowly by the Hornets. He’s logged 21 minutes through the first two preseason games, including 13 in their 128-98 loss to Memphis, and totaled nine points on 3-of-5 shooting to go with seven rebounds.

He is fighting through the growing pains associated with being a raw, 20-year-old prospect, slowly gathering that one necessary main ingredient to improve: experience.

He’s oozing with the kind of potential that helps him convert dunks similar to the alley-oop he caught from Ish Smith early in the fourth quarter, getting a rise out of the crowd on an evening when there wasn’t a whole lot to be excited about. His boisterous energy kept rebounds alive, getting every inch of lift possible out of his 6-foot-11, 220-pound frame. The skills are there. They just need to be fine-tuned.

“I thought his energy was there tonight,” Borrego said. “I thought he affected the game when he came on. On the board, rolling to the rim. The game needs to slow down for him, but that’s just going to come over time. But what I was impressed by was just his overall effort, his ability to go make plays with his athleticism and motor.”

Jones is spending a bulk of the preseason learning the offense’s intricacies and how it’s supposed to flow. He’s getting drilled with the defensive principles and understanding the importance of consistently communicating by staying vocal. And because he anticipates playing power forward and center, he has plenty to learn and master.

At least Jones said the staff explains what must happen on his end to get meaningful minutes and be a part of the rotation. Eliminating the guesswork by being up front and direct ensures there’s no hard feelings and everyone is intertwined with each other.

That’s something he truly appreciates.

“It gives you hope,” Jones said. “It also gives you hope to help you contribute and it gives you a a lot of clarity, too. So you know what they are expecting of you, so it’s just like you set a goal and you go out and do it. It’s just about execution. It would be difficult if they were not vocalizing what they want you to do or you are in a space where you don’t know what is expected of you .But it just gives you a lot of clarity and you know what your job is when you come in every day.”

Borrego doesn’t want it any other way.

“Transparency is key,” he said. “Communication is key. That is what at the end of the day builds trust. And for good teams to be good teams, they have to have trust and buy in. And the only way that happens is with communication. They are not always going to agree with my communication and what I say and that’s OK. But it’s honest, it’s real and that’s what allows us to build a strong foundation and relationship that we can grow through and build on for years to come. But it really starts with honesty and transparency.”

And the journey that began in earnest with the Hornets two-plus months ago is just beginning.

“It’s been a fun learning experience, building chemistry, having fun with the guys, playing with the vets,” Jones said. “It’s been awesome.”

Just imagine the what it will be like when he actually gets it all together.