Charlotte Hornets reveal new uniform design with an eye on holiday sales

The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled an updated version of the team’s purple uniforms with an eye on making a splash in time for the holiday shopping season. Oh, and playing basketball, too.

ALSO READ: Steph Curry receives key to the city of Charlotte

NBA teams are allowed multiple jerseys, but each one falls into a specific category and is governed by league rules on when and how often it can be worn. The purple-base uniform is classified as a “Statement Edition,” a companion to the club’s primary white uniform (“The Association”) and teal uniform (“Icon”).

Hornets veteran Cody Martin models the “Statement Edition” in accompanying photos and videos. The jersey has the word “HORNETS” across the chest, replacing the abbreviated “CHA” that a vocal segment of fans disliked.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Hornets unveil new uniforms)