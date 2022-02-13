The Charlotte Hornets need a reset badly. Why the All-Star break can’t get here fast enough

Everything was all decked out for a Saturday night party.

The Charlotte Hornets were coming off that drubbing of Detroit. The classic court that conjures up memories from the franchise’s days at Charlotte Coliseum over on Tyvola Rd was down on the arena floor. Even with temperatures hovering around 70 degrees outside for most of the day, Spectrum Center was packed up to the rafters, creating a nice atmosphere for South Carolina native Ja Morant’s lone visit of the season. The new guy, Montrezl Harrell, received a couple of nice ovations in his official welcome to town.

But all that juice fizzled out before the sellout crowd settled in, took a bite out of their chosen snack or a sip of their favorite beverage. It’s a scene that’s played out a lot lately for the Hornets, an extremely troubling trend that can’t continue. The Hornets were supposed to be making this place a house of horrors, and instead they’re the ones seemingly having nightmares.

Losers of six straight home games after their late comeback bid fell short in a 125-118 defeat to Memphis, the Hornets are immersed in a brutal stretch. You have to go all the way back to Jan. 21 in recalling the last time they actually had a complete victory in their Uptown digs, where they are now 14-13.

“We just have to play better,” coach James Borrego said. “I don’t know if it is a road-home thing or whatever. We just have to play better. That is the bottom line. We have a number of home games the rest of the way and we have to play better and get off to better starts. That is the goal here and we can protect our home court like we did early in the season. And we will get back to that.”

It’s becoming more obvious by the day the Hornets (29-29) are in serious need of a reboot. The All-Star break can’t come fast enough for them. They’re going to have to push through these next two games in order to keep things afloat and remain above .500 leading into their final 22 games. The Hornets are struggling mightily in areas they were excelling in just a few weeks ago, an indicator they could be getting worn down physically and beaten up mentally.

Story continues

Their high-octane offense is sputtering. They entered the weekend ranked tops in the league at 113.8 points per game. But they had eclipsed that number only once during this rough patch at home, and that came in their last victory in their friendly confines – the Jan. 28 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Remember, that was the game the Hornets nearly coughed up a 20-point edge and collectively held their breath when Russell Westbrook’s potential game-winner clanked off the rim.

“I feel like we just got to put it together,” said Terry Rozier, who barely missed recording his second triple-double in as many nights and posted 35 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. “Whatever that means, however people take it. But the season is about ups and downs and at home we’re just not getting wins right now.”

Instead, the Hornets are stockpiling something else: technical fouls. Rozier and Mason Plumlee were whistled for one each against the Grizzlies. Mounting frustration even got to LaMelo Ball. He thought he was fouled on a layup that cut the Hornets’ deficit to seven points with just under three minutes remaining, and during a break in play immediately following that made bucket, Ball slowly approached one of the to the referees to chat. James Bouknight and PJ Washington attempted to hold Ball back and he pushed them off of him in the heat of the moment.

They could certainly use some down time and they will be teased thanks to a rare two-day gap in between games, which could allow them to regroup while further allowing Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels to be on the mend..

At the very least, it will give Borrego time to decide if it makes sense to use JT Thor’s length more like he did in the fourth quarter against Memphis. Implementing additional plays for Harrell, expanding the playbook for him and trotting out certain combinations in practice better gauge how they fit together are among the things on Borrego’s to-do list until they square off against Minnesota on the road on Tuesday.

Then it’s back home for a date with Miami, the team that pounded them a little over a week ago.

“We’re learning on the fly,” Borrego said. “I think having two days is important, having two days to digest this and figure out what we want to look like rotation-wise over these next two games. I think that’s my focus right now, is really a two-game span. We’ll have the All-Star break and maybe we’ll get some more bodies.

“I think the two days is helpful at this time and then we reset at the All-Star break.”

If the Hornets can get everyone to continuously bring a fraction of the intensity, energy and effectiveness Harrell displayed in his first two games, they have a chance to turn it around. Their newcomer experienced cheers instead of the reaction he grew accustomed to hearing as an opposing player for so long. He’s already on the fast track to becoming a fan favorite.

“To be here in North Carolina after all these years of being in the league, it’s a blessing,” Harrell said. “And we really want the fans to come out, and cheer for us, and root for us and keep rallying behind us. Because that energy in the building that kept us in the second half is what we need for the rest of this year, trying to to continue to push into the playoffs.”