The Charlotte Hornets recall JT Thor

JT Thor is back with the Charlotte Hornets.

He had been playing with the Greensboro Swarm and his performance has earned him a spot back on the Hornets roster to compete at an NBA level.

Thor rejoins the Hornets after averaging 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game in four games with Greensboro.

The recall completes the second G-Leauge assignment for Thor this season.

