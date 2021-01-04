Should the Charlotte Hornets push the Kings on a trade for Marvin Bagley III?

While it’s early in the season, an interesting trend has emerged in the Hornets rotation. Malik Monk, a player entering his fourth year in the league who averaged 21.3 minutes per game last season, has yet to make an appearance in a contest this year.

During the preseason, Monk tested positive for coronavirus and missed the majority of training camp and the exhibition slate. He did return for the final three preseason games, playing just over 34 total minutes between those games.

However, once the regular season started, Monk was relegated to the bench. In the six games the Hornets have played, Monk has not seen a minute on the court. Head coach James Borrego has noted that he is healthy but the play of players off the bench, namely LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin and Caleb Martin, has forced him out of the rotation.

It’s a far fall for Monk, who was selected No. 11 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and averaged 10.3 points per game last season. It could be a blip in the radar this season, which still has plenty left to unfold in the coming months and could see many more changes. But that he is even in this situation speaks to how he’s viewed by the current coaching staff.

Monk still has value as he’s had success in the league. But for a Hornets side with a thin front court even before Cody Zeller’s injury, is Monk’s greatest value to the team on the court?

That question has become more relevant in the last few days, on the other side of the country, the Sacramento Kings are going through a nearly annual circus. Fellow former top pick, Marvin Bagley III, has been in the middle of controversy after his father tweeted for the franchise to trade him. Bagley himself did little to help his case by refusing to even answer questions on the matter in the aftermath. Things moved to another level on Sunday when Richaun Holmes and De’Aaron Fox’s parents weighed in.

All this comes while the Kings are having an exciting start, going 3-3 with rookie Tyrese Haliburton turning heads. Bagley has played in all six games, averaging 25 minutes a night as a starter with 11.8 points and 8.0 rebounds.

With both the Hornets and the Kings have unhappy young players, could a deal between the two sides make sense? Charlotte’s gaping hole in the middle could be filled by Bagley while a change of scenery for Monk could allow him a fresh start.

The trade would be more than a straight one-for-one deal with the Hornets needing to attach more either in the former of draft capital or young players. Charlotte does not owe any first round picks, allowing them flexibility in doing a deal.

Whether or not Monk is considered expendable, the Bagley situation is one Charlotte should be monitoring. As a young player that fits both the playstyle and needs of the Hornets, it could be worth pulling a trigger on.