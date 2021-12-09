Charlotte Hornets player grades from Wednesday’s loss vs. 76ers

The Charlotte Hornets fell short to the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time in three days on Wednesday, 110-106.

Philadelphia was able to clinch the game down the stretch at the charity stripe, hitting 5-of-6 free throws in the final minute.

Charlotte was without a five players due to health and safety protocols, including LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

Gordon Hayward led the way for the Hornets with 31 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal and 1 block on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor and 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

Kelly Oubre Jr. continued his hot scoring streak, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Check out the individual player grades from Wednesday night’s loss below.

Cody Martin: A-

Cody Martin filled in as the Hornets starting point guard on Wednesday night with LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Ish Smith in health and safety protocol. Martin finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals on 5-of-8 shooting. Martin has been consistent all year for the Hornets, whether off the bench or as a spot starter.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: B+

Kelly Oubre Jr. has played better than anyone could have imagined or hoped for so far this season with the Hornets. Whether he’s a starter or first off the bench, Oubre has been scoring the ball at a high clip and has become a vital part to Charlotte’s offense.

Gordon Hayward: A

Gordon Hayward has played the lead role on offense for the Hornets as a scorer and playmaker with LaMelo Ball out for the last few games, which is a role Hayward has played for much of his career. Over the last two weeks, Hayward has been aggressive attacking the basket, averaging over six free throw attempts per game, which has opened up the floor for the Hornets offense with so many absences.

Miles Bridges: A-

Miles Bridges was affective and efficient on Wednesday night, finishing with 20 points. 5 rebounds. and 5 assists on 8-of-13 shooting, including a small spat with 76ers center Andre Drummond. Bridges was forced to play a team-high 43 minutes in the loss as the absences for the Hornets continue to grow.

