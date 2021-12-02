Charlotte Hornets player grades from Wednesday’s loss vs. Bucks

The Charlotte Hornets fell just short on Wednesday night to the Milwaukee Bucks, 127-125, in what was a terrific finish.

Charlotte got out to a 16-point lead after the first quarter but the Bucks rallied in the second and third quarters to take the lead going into the fourth. LaMelo Ball hit a 28-footer to tie the game with just under six seconds remaining, which was followed up by a game-winning layup from Giannis.

LaMelo was fantastic in the loss, finishing with 36 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals on 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 8-of-15 from 3-point land.

Kelly Oubre Jr. dropped 25 points off the bench on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from downtown.

Check out the individual player grades from Wednesday’s loss below.

LaMelo Ball: A+

LaMelo was an absolute monster on Wednesday as he went toe-to-toe with Giannis and the reigning champs as he hit a career-high eight 3-pointers. Ball isn’t afraid of the bright lights or a matchup against a team like the Bucks and he showed that on Wednesday.

Terry Rozier: B

Terry Rozier struggled shooting from the field on Wednesday, finishing with just 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting but made up for it in other areas with 3 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals. When his shot isn’t falling, Rozier’s ability to create shots for his teammates is such a plus to have alongside Ball and Hayward.

Gordon Hayward: B+

Gordon played well on Wednesday, finishing with 18 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and hitting all seven of his free throw attempts. With the lack of rim protection with Brook Lopez still out of the lineup, Hayward was able to attack the rim and get to the charity stripe with ease.

Miles Bridges: A-

Miles Bridges found his offensive groove again on Wednesday, finishing with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 9-of-18 shooting yet struggled from deep, hitting just 3-of-11. Bridges had seen a dip in shot attempts over the last few games but was aggressive attacking the basket in the loss.

P.J. Washington: B

In Wednesday’s loss, P.J. Washington finished with 9 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists yet struggled from deep, hitting just 2-of-7. Washington has played well in Plumlee’s absence as he’s able to spread the floor more for the guards to attack the cup without Plumlee’s presence in the paint.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: A+

Kelly Oubre Jr. has done it again as he continues to score at a high clip off the bench for the Hornets, scoring 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from downtown. Oubre has put himself as a contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

