Charlotte Hornets player grades from Wednesday’s victory vs. Grizzlies

The Charlotte Hornets snapped their five-game losing streak on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, 118-10.

The Hornets bench outscored the Grizzlies bench unit, 54-39 led by Kelly Oubre Jr., who scored 37 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the field and 7-of-9 from 3-point range.

Gordon Hayward finished with 25 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field and 11-of-11 from the free throw line along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

LaMelo Ball almost noticed another triple-double, finishing with 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Check out the individual player grades from Wednesday’s victory below.

LaMelo Ball: B+

It wasn’t the hot scoring streak for LaMelo in Wednesday night’s win but manning the offense and getting his teammates involved with his 8 assists. When someone like Kelly Oubre Jr. is hot, hitting 7 3-pointers, you continue to look his way and that’s exactly what Ball did.

Terry Rozier: B

Scary Terry struggled shooting from the floor on Wednesday, scoring 11 points on just 4-of-14 from the field. But, Rozier made an impact in other areas, finishing with 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. That’s what Rozier can give you — he makes an impact in many aspects of the game even if his shot isn’t falling.

Gordon Hayward: A+

Wednesday might’ve been Hayward’s best game of the season so far. He was aggressive with the ball in his hands, as he attacked the basket all night long, hitting all 11 of his free throws. Along with his 5 assists, Hayward is a serious threat with the ball, whether that’s as a scorer or a facilitator.

Miles Bridges: B-

Like Rozier, Miles Bridges struggled with his shot on Wednesday, scoring just 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting, but he made up for that with his 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. Bridges is a multifaceted, versatile player that can make an impact on both sides of the floor in many ways and that showed on Wednesday.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: A+

There’s not much more to say about Oubre’s performance on Wednesday night. Scoring 37 points off the bench and hitting 7-of-10 3-pointers is a serious accomplishment. Now, this kind of performance isn’t something to expect on the regular from Oubre, or any bench player, but when he can constantly hit from outside, the Hornets are tough to beat.

