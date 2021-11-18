Charlotte Hornets player grades from Wednesday night’s win vs. Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets knocked off the best record in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday night, as they defeated the Washington Wizards, 97-87.

The game was tight through the first half but the Hornets jumped ahead in the third quarter, as they outscored the Wizards 30-14, which helped clinch the victory for Charlotte.

Terry Rozier led the way for the Hornets with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists on 9-of-19 shooting.

Miles Bridges filled the stat sheet, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 block.

Despite shooting 4-of-18 from the field, LaMelo Ball finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds, 14 assists, and 2 steals.

Check out the individual player grades from Wednesday night’s victory.

LaMelo Ball: B+

LaMelo had one of his worst shooting nights of the season on Wednesday, making just 4-of-18 against the Wizards. But for Ball, he can pivot and affect the game in other ways, as he dished out 14 assists to help the Hornets get the win against the top-seeded Wizards.

Terry Rozier: A-

Scary Terry led the way for the Hornets in scoring in Wednesday night’s victory. With Ball and Gordon Hayward shooting poorly from the floor, Rozier took the keys to the car and helped lead Charlotte in scoring. Rozier is still coming into form after missing the first several games of the season.

Gordon Hayward: C

Gordon Hayward had a poor performance in Wednesday night’s win, scoring just 8 points along with 6 rebounds on just 4-of-14 shooting from the floor. Hayward was unable to find his shot nor facilitate to get others involved, luckily the Hornets defense was able to stop the Wizards and get the win.

Miles Bridges: A

Miles Bridges hot scoring streak may have slowed down a tad bit but his impact on the game remains at a high level on both ends of the floor. Scoring 17 points on 8-of-15 shots and grabbing double-digit rebounds helped put the Hornets over the top on Wednesday night.

Mason Plumlee: A-

Mason Plumlee was efficient and impactful in Wednesday night’s victory, finishing with 11 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal while hitting 5-of-7 shots from the field. Plumlee was able to man the glass as the game’s leading rebounder to help Charlotte.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: A-

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been an asset off Charlotte’s bench so far this season. In Wednesday night’s win, Oubre finished with 14 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 2 blocks on 5-of-10 shooting. Whether it’s off the bench or in a spot start while Rozier was out, Oubre has helped this Hornets team.

