Charlotte Hornets player grades from Wednesday night’s loss vs. Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets suffered a loss on the West Coast on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, 114-92.

The Hornets held their own in the first half, only being down by one point. But it was the second half where the Warriors blew past the Hornets, outscoring Charlotte 61-40.

Miles Bridges continued his hot play to start the season, finishing with 32 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks while shooting 12-of-22 from the field and hitting 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Gordon Hayward finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor.

Check out the individual player grades from Wednesday night’s loss to the Warriors below.

LaMelo Ball: B

LaMelo Ball played a well-rounded game in Wednesday’s loss, finishing with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals despite struggling from field, shooting 5-of-14 from the field and 0-of-6 from 3-point range. If Ball can become more efficient from outside, he’ll be in a great place going forward.

Terry Rozier: C

Terry Rozier struggled on Wednesday against the Warriors, finishing with 5 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting only 2-of-12 from the floor. Rozier is still trying to find his groove offensively after missing most of the season with an ankle sprain. Once Scary Terry is back, the Hornets will hit a new level.

Gordon Hayward A-

Gordon Hayward is simply efficient. He knows where his spots on the floor are and doesn’t force bad shots. When Hayward is in a groove and able to hit his shots while getting others involved, the Hornets are tough to beat.

Miles Bridges: A

Is Miles Bridges an All-Star in the making? It sure looks like that. Bridges continued his hot shooting stroke and offensive production against the Warriors on Wednesday on top of being a force on the glass and on the defensive end. He’s taken quite the leap so far and has easily been Charlotte’s best player by far this season.

