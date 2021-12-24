Charlotte Hornets player grades from Thursday’s victory vs. Nuggets

The Charlotte Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday night as they beat the Denver Nuggets, 115-107.

The Hornets dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Nuggets 38-13 to overcome a 17-point deficit and earn themselves the victory.

Charlotte was led by Kelly Oubre Jr., who scored 23 points and hitting 5-of-11 from downtown off the bench in 32 minutes of action.

LaMelo Ball finished with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals on 5-of-11 shooting.

Check out the individual player grades from Thursday night’s win below.

LaMelo Ball: B

Ball is still trying to find his groove after coming back from health and safety protocols. Luckily for him, the Hornets have one of the deepest teams in the league, which has helped him slowly get back into the swing of things since his absence.

Terry Rozier: A-

Terry Rozier was solid in Thursday night’s victory, finishing with 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists while playing a team-high 35 minutes. Rozier is the perfect complementary guard for LaMelo and plays so well along side this starting unit.

Gordon Hayward: C

Gordon Hayward struggled shooting on Thursday, finishing with just 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists on 1-of-10 shooting. Hayward just could not find his shot after coming back from a tight back but as we mentioned with LaMelo, the Hornets have a deep roster that can fill a lot of holes when someone is having an off night.

Miles Bridges: B

Miles Bridges finished Thursday night’s win with 16 points ,5 rebounds, and 3 assists on 6-of-14 shooting but struggled from 3-point range on just 1-of-7 shooting. Bridges is still having a career season but has cooled off from downtown, only hitting 31% from 3-point range.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: A

Kelly Oubre Jr. is still right in the thick of things when it comes to the Sixth Man of the Year race. Oubre has been everything and more that the Hornets were hoping for this season, and that showed tonight as he led them in scoring off the bench.

Story continues

Jalen McDaniels: A

Jalen McDaniels was very active off the bench on Thursday, finishing with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in 27 minutes. McDaniels, like the rest of the Hornets bench, helped steal this game from the Nuggets in the fourth quarter.

P.J. Washington: A

P.J. Washington did a little bit of everything on Thursday, finishing with 13 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 from downtown. As versatile as Washington is, he’s a vital part to this Hornets team down the stretch in games.

1

1