Charlotte Hornets player grades from Sunday night’s win vs. Blazers

Following a tough loss to the Miami Heat on Friday, the Charlotte Hornets bounced back on Sunday with a 125-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Hornets outscored the Trail Blazers by 11 in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory, which was led by LaMelo Ball with 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists on 50% shooting from the field and 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a huge game off the bench as Terry Rozier returned to the starting lineup, Oubre finished with 26 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in 32 minutes off the bench.

Miles Bridges finished with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and a career-high 9 assists.

Check out the individual player grades below.

LaMelo Ball: A+

LaMelo Ball bounced back on Sunday after a few rough shooting games to start the week. Ball had this game in the palm of his hand, as he was able top dictate the pace and control the offense, whether that was him looking to score on his own or getting his teammates involved against a below average Portland defense.

Terry Rozier: B

Terry Rozier looked good in his return to the lineup after missing several games with an ankle sprain. Rozier finished with 14 points, 2 rebounds, and 5 assists while hitting 4-of-9 from downtown. As Rozier continues to get his footing and Oubre returns to his role as the sixth man, the Hornets’ depth should look even better.

Gordon Hayward: B-

Gordon Hayward played fine on Sunday, finishing with 12 points and 5 rebounds. With having so many offensive weapons as the Hornets do, it’s nice to have a night where the likes of Hayward don’t have to do so much for the team to win, especially getting such great production from the bench unit.

Miles Bridges: A-

It wasn’t the 30 points that we’ve grown to expect from Bridges on Sunday but he brought another asset to his game that deserves some praise. Bridges dished out a career-high 9 assists along with his 19 points and 6 rebounds. As much of a scoring threat as he’s become so far this season, the sky is the limit if Bridges is able to facilitate like this as well.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: A+

This was Oubre Jr.’s best game of the season so far as he returned to his role as the sixth man and flourished in doing so. Filling the stat sheet with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists just shows the amount of offensive weapons that the Hornets have. You never know who is going to lead the team in scoring and that’s something other teams will have issues with down the road.

P.J. Washington: A-

P.J. Washington, like Oubre Jr., was awesome off the bench on Sunday. Washington finished with 17 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting from the field. With a bench unit consisting of Washington, Oubre Jr., Ish Smith, and Cody Martin, Charlotte has one of the deepest, most productive units in the league.

