Charlotte Hornets player grades from Monday’s overtime loss vs. Lakers

The Charlotte Hornets lost their fifth consecutive game on Monday as they fell short in overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers, 126-123.

The Lakers jumped out to a double-digit lead to start the fourth quarter but the Hornets battled back and forced overtime on a falling 3-pointer from Miles Bridges. And yet, the Lakers took care of business in overtime to get the three-point victory.

LaMelo Ball finished with another triple-double — 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Terry Rozier led the way in scoring for the Hornets with 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the floor.

Check out the individual player grades from Monday’s overtime loss below.

LaMelo Ball: A+

LaMelo was tremendous in Monday night’s loss to the Lakers. Ball led the charge to get the Hornets back into the game in the fourth quarter with 7 points. 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in the final 12 minutes of regulation. Despite in the loss, LaMelo has proven that he doesn’t shy away from the bright lights.

Terry Rozier: A

Terry Rozier played his best game of the season on Monday night as he exploded for 29 points and was a +11 when on the floor. If Rozier continue to find his groove alongside Ball, Hayward, and Bridges, the Hornets will be in a good place offensively.

Gordon Hayward: B+

Gordon Hayward was steady and solid in Monday’s loss, finishing with 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor. With such electrifying players like LaMelo and Miles Bridges, Hayward can sometimes be an after thought but he’s a vital part to the success of this team.

Miles Bridges: B-

Miles Bridges shot the ball poorly on Monday, finishing with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on 6-of-18 shooting and just 3-of-11 from downtown. By no means is Bridges a knockdown shooter but missing 8-of-11 attempts from 3-point range is rough in just a three-point loss.

Mason Plumlee: B+

Mason Plumlee was effective and efficient in Monday night’s loss, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block on 6-of-7 shooting from the field. Depending on the matchup, Plumlee can either be really effective and important to the Hornets or can sometimes be outmatched and played off the floor.

