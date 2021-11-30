Charlotte Hornets player grades from Monday’s loss vs. Bulls

The little brother got bested by big bro’s team on Monday night.

LaMelo Ball and the Hornets were outlasted by Lonzo Ball and the Bulls on Monday, as Chicago got the win, 133-119.

Despite the loss, LaMelo finished with 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 13 assists yet struggled from the floor, hitting just 5-of-15.

Terry Rozier led all scorers in the loss with 31 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Gordon Hayward finished with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists on 8-of-15 shooting.

Check out the individual player grades from Charlotte’s Monday night loss below.

LaMelo Ball: B+

LaMelo played well in Monday night’s loss against his brother and the Bulls yet struggled shooting from the floor. Ball finished with a game-high 13 assists as he was able to get his teammates involved on the perimeter seemingly all night long.

Terry Rozier: A

After a slow start to the season due to injury and some rough shooting nights, Terry Rozier has started to find his groove and his shot. Scoring 31 points on Monday while hitting 6-of-7 from downtown shows that Scary Terry is looking like himself again.

Gordon Hayward: B+

Gordon Hayward played well, all things considered, in Monday night’s loss to the Bulls. When Hayward is efficient from the field like he was on Monday, that always bodes well for the Hornets offense. With more consistency across the board, the Hornets should be fine going forward.

Miles Bridges: C+

After a blazing hot start to the season, which included winning Player of the Week, Miles Bridges has cooled off quite a bit. On Monday, he finished with only 9 points on 4-of-8 shooting along with 8 rebounds, 2 assist, 1 steals and 2 blocks. Only 8 shots seems low for Bridges but that all comes with the flow of the offense with several mouths to feed and hitting the hot hand.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: A-

Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 18 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on Monday as he shot 8-of-17 from the floor. One thing about Oubre is that he’s going to get his shots off. And so far for the Hornets this season, that’s been a good thing as he’s averaging 14.9 points per game on 44% from the field and 37% from downtown.

Story continues

P.J. Washington: B+

P.J. Washington finished Monday night’s loss with 15 points and 3 rebounds on 5-of-8 from the floor with all five hits being from 3-point range. Since coming back from his injury, Washington has been great for the Hornets, especially in a bigger role with Mason Plumlee out for the last few games, which may be something to consider going forward for James Borrego.

1

1