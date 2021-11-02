Charlotte Hornets player grades from Monday night’s loss vs. Cavs

Despite a late rally in the fourth quarter, the Charlotte Hornets fell short to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, 113-110.

The Hornets dug themselves a hole early, being outscored 65-49 in the first half. Though, in the fourth quarter, Charlotte cut the deficit to just two, yet Darius Garland hit clutch free throws in the final minute to clinch the game for Cleveland.

LaMelo Ball led the way for Charlotte with 30 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks on 12-of-22 shooting and 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

In his second game back from injury, Terry Rozier finished with 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block.

Check out the individual player grades below.

LaMelo Ball: A

Though they fell short, LaMelo Ball almost single-handedly brought the Hornets back in the contest, scoring 25 of his 30 points in the second half. Ball seemingly controlled the second half as he got to his spots whenever he wanted to, which is something you want to see LaMelo take advantage of on a nightly basis.

Terry Rozier: A-

Monday definitely marked Rozier’s best game of the season after missing five of the first eight games of the season. Scary Terry, like LaMelo, came alive in the second half, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the final 24 minutes. Having Rozier back as a versatile two-way player and leader of this team is important for Charlotte going forward.

Gordon Hayward: C

Gordon Hayward was very quiet in Monday’s loss, finishing with just 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in almost 29 minutes of action. Hayward only took seven shots the entire night which for him, that’s just not enough. Hayward can’t let himself fade in the background in games like this, where the team loses by only a few points.

Miles Bridges: B

For the second game in a row, Miles Bridges played really well in terms of facilitating the basketball. Bridges finished with 13 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. The assists and defensive numbers stand out but Bridges shot an abysmal 4-of-18 from the floor, which certainly hurt their chances in this one.

Mason Plumlee: B+

Mason Plumlee is never likely to jump off your television screen nor the stat sheet but his impact was felt on Monday. Plumlee had 2 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks while being a +14 while on the floor. Depending on the matchup, Plumlee can be super effective or played off the floor.

P.J. Washington: A-

P.J. Washington continues his hot play off Charlotte’s bench after coming back from injury, finishing with 18 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks on 6-of-9 shooting in 17 minutes. Washington’s versatility on both ends of the floor gives James Borrego a variety of rotation options.

Cody Martin: A

On Monday, Cody Martin continued his impressive play off the bench, finishing with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Martin is playing important minutes for the Hornets so far this season, and with James Borrego only rolling out a 9-man rotation, Martin’s production is important going forward.

