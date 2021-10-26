Charlotte Hornets player grades from Monday’s overtime loss to Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets are undefeated no more after starting the season 3-0.

The Hornets were outlasted by the Boston Celtics in overtime on Monday, 140-129.

As the Celtics jumped out to a lead halfway through overtime, the Hornets began to press and force shots, showing some youth against a battle-tested team in Boston.

LaMelo Ball finished the game with 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists. Miles Bridges also scored 25 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing 3 assists.

In place of Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Check out the individual player grades for tonight’s game below.

LaMelo Ball: B

LaMelo did his best to clinch the game for the Hornets before overtime began but the Celtics held on and took over in the extra period. Ball had the 3-ball down on Monday as all 7 of his field goals were from downtown.

What hindered LaMelo in the loss was the 6 turnovers and when the momentum began to shift towards the Celtics in overtime, Ball and company looked a little frazzled, which in the long run, can be a learning lesson for the Hornets.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: A-

The free agency acquisition of Kelly Oubre Jr. has shown to be a successful one thus far for the Hornets. Starting three of the first four games as Terry Rozier battles a left ankle sprain, Oubre has brought energy on both ends of the floor as he’s consistently knocked down open looks from outside.

Gordon Hayward: C+

Hayward was fine statistically on Monday, finishing with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists but was a team-low -23 while on the floor, as former teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum began their scoring onslaught.

Miles Bridges:

Story continues

The Eastern Conference Player of the Week continued his production on Monday with 25 points and 10 rebounds but struggled shooting from the outside, hitting just 2-of-10 from 3-point range. Bridges isn’t necessarily a knockdown shooter but on nights when he struggles this badly on so many attempts, it can weigh on you.

Mason Plumlee: B

Mason Plumlee did his best to hold his own against Celtics big man Robert Williams, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks, though Plumlee did get a little to antsy a few times as he was called for two goaltends in the final 12 minutes of the game.

Jalen McDaniels: B

Jalen McDaniels was called into action on Monday with P.J. Washington missing the game and Miles Bridges getting caught in foul trouble. McDaniels came in and played an efficient 22 minutes, finishing with 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists on 4-of-6 shooting.

