Charlotte Hornets player grades from Friday night’s win vs. Knicks

After ending their five-game skid just three nights ago, the Charlotte Hornets began a new streak by picking up their second win in as many games. The Hornets returned home with a 104-96 win over the Knicks in one of their best defensive performances of the young season.

The night started with a Knicks blitz, as New York won the first quarter 34-18. Kemba Walker was sizzling from distance, and the hornets struggled mightily on the offensive end early.

The game began to turn near the end of the half, as the Hornets finished the first half on a 6-1 mini-run to cut the deficit to 55-46 at the break. Charlotte carried over their end of the half spurt to the second half, as the Hornets put together yet another dominant third quarter.

Charlotte outscored New York 34-21 in the period, led by Gordon Hayward scoring the first 5 points of the quarter and Terry Rozier catching fire in the middle of the period.

After the Knicks made a comeback effort of their own to take a 93-91 lead with just over five minutes left, Charlotte scored 7 unanswered points behind Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre Jr. to put the game away.

Up next for the Hornets is a litmus test matchup as the Warriors come to town on Sunday evening.

Check out the individual player grades from Friday night’s victory below:

LaMelo Ball - A

Nov 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives in and scores during the second half against the New York Knicks at the Spectrum Center. Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Despite struggling with his shot, the Hornets’ floor general filled up the stat sheet and paced Charlotte to a win. Ball pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds, had a game-high five steals, and finished one assist shy of a triple-double.

While going 0-5 from three, Ball’s teammates picked up the scoring load as the point guard distributed well.

Gordon Hayward - A

Nov 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots during the second half against the New York Knicks at the Spectrum Center. Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Hayward did a little bit of everything offensively, finishing 9-17 from the field for 22 points to pair with his 7 assists. He began the second half with a personal 5-0 run to get Charlotte right back in it.

Mason Plumlee - B

Nov 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

It was a quietly solid night for Plumlee, who picked up 5 offensive rebounds to help give the Hornets extra chances. Charlotte’s center finished 3-6 from the field, for 6 points on the night to pair with his 11 total rebounds.

Terry Rozier - B+

Nov 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) drives past New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Rozier gave the Hornets a nice offensive lift, finishing 7-13 from the field for 18 points. He went 2-5 from three-point land, and hit a few timely jumpers in the second half as Charlotte was making their run.

Miles Bridges - A

Nov 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks during the second half against the New York Knicks at the Spectrum Center. Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Bridges was once again flying high as he traded highlight dunks with Knicks forward Obi Toppin in the win. He also had a solid night on the defensive end of the floor, while pouring in 24 points and finishing as a team high +20. The breakout continued for the former Michigan State star.

