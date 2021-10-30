Charlotte Hornets player grades from Friday’s loss vs. Heat

The Charlotte Hornets took their first road loss of the season on Friday night against a tough Miami Heat team, 114-99.

Charlotte fell behind by more than 20 points in the first half before cutting the game to single digits at the beginning of the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Heat down the stretch.

Gordon Hayward led the way for Charlotte with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists on 8-of-15 from the field and 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

Miles Bridges continued his hot scoring streak with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Check out the individual player grades from Friday night’s loss below.

LaeMelo Ball: D

This was easily LaMelo’s worst game so far this season as he just could not get anything going, finishing with just 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists on 2-of-14 shooting from the field and 0-of-5 from downtown. Miami made it a point to cut the head off the snake and that’s exactly what they did to the Hornets and Ball.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: B+

In another start in place of Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. played really well in over 36 minutes on Friday, finishing with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals on 7-of-12 shooting. Once Rozier is back in the lineup, if this is the kind of production that James Borrego and company can expect from Oubre off the bench, the Hornets will be in a good place with their depth.

Gordon Hayward: A-

Gordon Hayward really played well tonight despite the loss to Miami, who scored 16 points in the second half when the Hornets fought their way back into the game. With LaMelo kept under wraps, it was on Hayward’s shoulders to get the offense going, whether that was him scoring or playmaking for others.

Miles Bridges: B+

Bridges scored over 20 points once again on Friday yet struggled from outside, hitting just 2-of-9 from downtown. Bridges, like Hayward, came alive in the second half, scoring 14 of his 22 points as the Hornets cut the lead to single digits. This seems to be who Miles Bridges is now and for Charlotte that means very good things.

Miles Plumlee: D

Like LaMelo Ball, Miles Plumlee had a rough go at it on Friday against the Heat. Plumlee finished the game with just 1 point, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in just 18 minutes of action. It was clear that Plumlee was no match for Bam Adebayo as James Borrego opted for more minutes for P.J. Washington at the 5.

Cody Martin: A

Mr. Consistency is his name as Cody Martin continues his hot play off the Hornets bench. Martin finished with 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal off the pine in Friday’s loss. Martin was one of Charlotte’s few bright spots in the defeat as his play has added significant depth to the bench unit.

P.J. Washington: B

With Mason Plumlee struggling on Friday, P.J. Washington made his return to the floor after missing time with a knee injury. Washington saw more time than Plumlee in the loss as he was more suited to handle the likes of Bam Adebayo, who was giving Plumlee fits. Washington finished with 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

