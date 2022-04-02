Charlotte Hornets play-in and playoff tickets set to go on sale Monday

The Charlotte Hornets has announced that tickets for all potential home games in the NBA Play-In Tournament and first round of the NBA Playoffs will go on sale April 4.

The tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. at hornets.com , ticketmaster.com, or on the Hornets app.

Opponents, game dates and times for the NBA Play-In Tournament games will not be determined until the end of the regular season.

Opponents, game dates and times for the first round of the NBA Playoffs will not be determined until after the Play-In Tournament.

No refunds or exchanges will be given for games played.

The Charlotte Hornets secured the opportunity to participate in the Play-In Tournament with their win against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The tournament features the seventh through 10th place teams in each conference.

The tournament is held April 12 to April 15 between the end of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs.

