Charlotte Hornets PF Brandon Miller goes off in NBA Summer League

It is only the Summer League, but through the first two games of his NBA career former Alabama PF Brandon miller wasn’t quite able to find his groove. Don’t get me wrong, Miller was still impressive in his first two games for the Charlotte Hornets, but he just couldn’t really seem to find his game early on.

Against the Spurs, he went for 16 points, 11 rebounds and one assist, but he was cold from the field as he shot 5-15 and 3-10 from three. In game two against the Lakers, Miller had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists, but again struggled from the field as he shot 4-18 and 0-7 from three. He also picked up nine fouls between the two games which is a bit concerning, but the NBA does allow one more per game than college does with six.

Tuesday night, all of the pieces came together and it finally worked out for Miller as he had his best performance in the Summer League. Miller went off against the Trail Blazers for 26 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks, but more importantly, he finally found his shot as he went 8-15 from the field, 3-6 from three and 7-7 from the stripe. The No. 2 pick immediately went viral on social media after the game after showing everyone he belongs on the big stage.

Miller is already showing his teammates that he’s ready to play and that he will be the perfect compliment to All-Star PG LaMelo Ball. With tampered playoff expectations and a young core, Miller will continue to grow. We’ve already seen his game evolve so much in just three games that it will be a blast to see where he is by this time even next year.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire